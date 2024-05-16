Helldivers 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Balatro lead Develop Star Awards

You sometimes forget just how many great games have been released during the last 12 months. Helldivers 2 has become one of the best multiplayer experiences in recent years, Baldur’s Gate 3 will go down in history as the RPG that transformed the genre, and Balatro, the indie and roguelike game from LocalThunk, is the surprise megahit that just keeps giving. Alan Wake 2, Dave the Diver, Dead Island 2 – all of these and more will be honored at the upcoming Develop:Star Awards, as part of Develop:Brighton, in July. You can find the full nominees list right here.

Across 22 different categories, some of the best PC games of the past year are all up for awards, including Helldivers 2, Cocoon, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and dozens more. The voting is now open, and any previous Develop:Brighton attendees can cast a ballot.

The awards will take place at a new venue, the Brighton Dome, and there are two new award categories – Best Creative Lead and the Supporting Star Award, which recognizes companies and organizations that have provided funding, direction, and other forms of support to burgeoning game developers. From RPGs to FPS and story games, you can find the full Develop:Star Awards nominees list below:

Develop:Star Awards nominations list

Best Game

Alan Wake 2

Balatro

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Helldivers 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Studio



Arrowhead Game Studios

d3t

Futurlab

Larian Studios

nDreams

Playground Games

Remedy Entertainment

Best Small Studio

Bytten Studio

Geometric Interactive

inkle

Interflix Media

Noun Town

Rogue Sun

Sketchbook Games

Publishing Star

Curve Games

Kepler Interactive

nDreams

No More Robots

Playstack

Secret Mode

Team17

Best Mobile Game

Cityscapes: Sim Builder

Football Manager 2024 Mobile

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Monopoly Go!

Sonic Dream Team

The Queen’s Gambit Chess

Best Creative Lead

AJ Grand-Scrutton, Dlala Studios

Andria Warren, Rare

Helen Andrzejowska, Secret Mode

Kostas Zarifis, Rogue Sun

Naoki Yoshida, Square Enix

Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment

Best Game Design

Balatro

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Helldivers 2

Jusant

Viewfinder

Best Audio

A Highland Song

Alan Wake 2

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Best Visual Art

A Highland Song

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Chants of Sennaar

Cocoon

Final Fantasy XVI

Best Narrative

A Highland Song

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

Best Original IP

American Arcadia

Balatro

Classified: France ’44

Dave the Diver

Jusant

Viewfinder

Tomorrow’s Star

Ackeem Durrant, Surgent Studios

Alif Trevathan, Sumo Group

Amy Elliott, Sumo Leamington

Charlotte Pang, Chirashi Games

Dora Vasiliou, Dlala Studios

Jazeena McCallum, Surgent Studios

Rach Macpherson, Neonhive

Marketing Star

Claire Sharkey, Freelance

Dan Allman, Kepler Interactive

FuturLab

Hannah Flynn, Failbetter Games

ICO Partners

nDreams

Neonhive

Best Technical Innovation

Audiomob

Cocoon

Dead Island 2

Helldivers 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Noun Town: VR Language Learning

Viewfinder

Best Creative Provider

Atomhawk

Flix Interactive

Liquid Crimson

PitStop Productions

Room 8 Group

SIDE

TrailerFarm

Diversity Star

Adam Clewes-Boyne, BetaJester

Fida Zourob, Games for Love

Danielle Udogaranya, Evolotu

Leon Hijazi-Killin, Sumo Group

Liz Prince, Amiqus, G Into Gaming and Empower-Up

Moo Yu, POC in Play

Sara Machado, Sumo Digital and Bird’s Eye View

Supporting Star

Barclays Games and Creative

Coutts and Co.

Fourth Floor Group

Game Republic

GG Insurance Services

Urban Ledgers

Talent Development Star

Dlala Studios

Flix Interactive

NaturalMotion Games

nDreams

REALTIME

Ripstone

Sumo Group

Best Technology Provider

GameMaker

Genba Digital

i3D.net

PopcornFX

Speech Graphics

Unity

Unreal Engine

Recruitment Star

Aardvark Swift

Amiqus

Avatar

Datascope Recruitment

mustard jobs

Skillsearch

Sustainability Star

Green Game Jam

nDreams

Rhea Loucas

Smartdc

Sports Interactive

YRS TRULY

Best QA and Localization

Keyword Studios

Player Research

PTW

Testronic

Universally Speaking

Warlocs

BG3 developer Larian, Alan Wake 2 creator Remedy, and Sony Interactive Entertainment, which publishes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, are all tied for the most awards with six each. Alongside the 22 central categories, the Develop Star Award will be presented in recognition of the success of an individual or studio, and the winner will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Develop:Star Awards will take place on Wednesday July 10 as part of Develop:Brighton 2024. To purchase tickets, or for more information on how to vote, just head right here.

