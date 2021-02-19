Diablo 2: Resurrected is out this year, and you can sign up for an alpha

It’s official – the Diablo 2 remaster is real, and it’s called Diablo 2: Resurrected. The new release of Blizzard’s click-n-loot classic is a remaster, not a remake, debuting at BlizzCon. It builds on the bones of the original version with a whole of quality of life features, not to mention some updated visuals. It will include the Lord of Destruction expansion, as well, for the complete experience.

Perhaps the most important thing is that Diablo 2 now runs at 60fps, breaking past an old code limitation that has had even modders confounded for ages. A new visual treatment will let you enjoy the game with updated, 3D visuals, but you can also swap back to the original art just like in StarCraft Remastered. (Naturally, the cinematics get some improvement, as well.)

You can sign up for a Diablo 2: Resurrected technical alpha at the official site. Diablo 2: Resurrected will be coming to consoles as well, and while that’s not necessarily the kind of thing that excites us here at PCGamesN, it does give us PC players the added benefit of cross-progression.

A Diablo 2 remake or remaster has been speculated on and rumoured about for ages, and the specific ‘Resurrected’ title started to make the rounds recently, partially in connection with the news that Vicarious Visions, the company behind the excellent Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk remakes, would be merged into Blizzard.

Blizzard’s got a big catalogue of beloved old games, but its treatment of them with modern releases has been hit and miss. Starcraft: Remastered? Hit. Warcraft 3: Reforged? Definite miss. The new Diablo 2 looks to be checking the right boxes, so here’s hoping it meets expectations. The Diablo 4 release date isn’t the only one with the pressure on…