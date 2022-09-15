New Diablo 2: Resurrected charms break monsters’ damage immunity

Many carefully crafted Diablo 2: Resurrected builds are shaped around a specific kind of damage output – and that means it’s highly frustrating to run into monsters in the RPG game who are immune to that type of damage. Some new Diablo 2: Resurrected charms now available in the PTR should address this issue – as long as you can get your hands on one.

The new Diablo 2: Resurrected Sundered Charms are six magical items that will (eventually) drop from rare, unique, and champion monsters in terrorized zones. Bear in mind that in terrorized zones, monsters are going to be several levels higher than whoever is hosting the game, so you’ll be in for a tough fight if you decide to go after these new items.

The six charms (and the immunity type they break) are The Black Cleft (magic), The Bone Break (physical), The Cold Rupture (cold), The Crack of the Heavens (lightning), and The Flame Rift (fire).

As Blizzard explains in the latest PTR patch notes, monsters who have 100% or higher resistance to a damage type are immune to that type of damage. Items – such as the charms listed above – that have the ‘sunder’ keyword reduce this resistance to 95%, making it possible once again to damage them with the damage type they’re resistant to (even if it’s just a bit).

However, it’s important to note that each of the charms also includes a debuff that makes your character more vulnerable to the type of damage the charm focuses on. The Bone Break, for example, sunders monsters’ physical damage immunity – but it also increases the physical damage its carrier receives by 25%.

As mentioned above, these charms will eventually be dropped by monsters in terrorized zones, but for now, you can only use them by selecting one of the new PTR character templates added September 15. There are 13 of these templates, and they all start at level 85 and carry one of the six sundering charms.

Here’s the list of PTR character templates as of September 15:

Freezing Arrow Amazon – Cold Sunder

Fire Arrow Amazon – Fire Sunder

Frenzy Barbarian – Physical Sunder

Fire Claw Druid – Fire Sunder

Fire Druid – Fire Sunder

Bone Necromancer – Magic Sunder

Poison Necromancer – Poison Sunder

Hammerdin (Blessed Hammer Paladin) – Magic Sunder

Holy Fire Paladin – Fire Sunder

Tessladin (Holy Shock Paladin) – Lightning Sunder

Cold Sorceress – Cold Sunder

Fire Sorceress – Fire Sunder

Lightning Sorceress – Lightning Sunder

