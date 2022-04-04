Diablo 3 Season 26 begins next week

A new season of the enduring action RPG game Diablo 3 is gearing up to kick off. Season 26 will get underway April 15 at 5pm local time across all time zones, and it’ll be the first season to introduce a brand new activity (more on that below). Before that, however, you can expect an update patch to arrive April 12, which includes updates to greater rifts, some item balances, and a few bug fixes.

Season 26 brings with it the Echoing Nightmare. This new activity challenges players to seek out the cries of fallen Nephalem and to try to succeed where they failed. The Diablo team says this means “an intense, densely packed, increasingly challenging event” that will test players’ ability to remain in the fight.

During Season 26, you’ll be able to earn rewards that previously had only been available during Season 14, which includes the boots and pants components of the Conqueror Set. There’s also a series of themed portrait frames and an archangel-themed pennant available. There are new rewards, too: the Rakkis’ Remembrance portrait frame and a pet called the Toothsome Trooper, which carries a large lollipop in its loathsome little hands.

If you have yet to max out your stash tabs through the Season Journey, you can add one this season by completing the following tasks at Conqueror:

Complete a level 70 Torment XIII Rift in under 5 minutes

Complete Greater Rift 60 solo

Kill Greed on Torment XIII

Kill the Butcher at level 70 in Torment XIII in under 30 seconds

Reforge a Legendary or Set item

Augment an Ancient item with a Level 50 or greater Legendary Gem

Level three Legendary Gems to 55

Complete two Conquests

You can also earn a new class set in the Season Journey by finishing specific chapters, thanks to Haedrig’s Gift. The chapters vary depending on your character class, and here’s the complete list:

Barbarian – The Legacy of Raekor

Crusader – Armor of Akkhan

Demon Hunter – Embodiment of the Marauder

Monk – Inna’s Reach

Necromancer – Pestilence Master’s Shroud

Witch Doctor – Zunimassa’s Haunt

Wizard – Delsere’s Magnum Opus

Patch 2.7.3 includes an update to seasons to support the new Echoing Nightmare event. You can enter the event by picking up a petrified scream from a defeated Greater Rift Guardian, and then transmuting it in Kanai’s Cube to summon a portal.

The full patch notes include a list of the changes coming along with the patch, including some late-breaking alterations since the PTR.