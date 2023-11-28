Blizzard allegedly surveyed Diablo 4 players about a $100 expansion

Diablo 4 has its fair share of microtransactions and other paid elements, but according to an allegedly leaked survey, Activision Blizzard is giving serious consideration to charging $100 for expansions.

Fantasy action RPG game Diablo 4 isn’t short on players. At launch, it was so in-demand that its servers struggled to cope. And while its first major patch wasn’t well received, the game survived that upheaval.

However, Activision Blizzard is, according to one leaked survey, considering a move that could leave fans out in the cold. The publisher and developer is seemingly asking Diablo 4 players how they’d feel about being charged $100 for an expansion.

No, you read that right. According to YouTube creator and Activision Blizzard aficionado Michael ‘Bellular Bell’ some fans have been sent a survey that asks how much a Diablo 4 expansion should cost. The survey presents the respondent with four price bands from $69.99 to $99.99, with various features included.

The $99 option offers a hero skin for all classes, unique mount armor, and 2,000 Platinum per season. The expansion does, according to the survey, include the base Diablo 4 game in some tiers.

Additional stash space is one of the options on offer, but on top of that, there’s early access to “a unique piece of gear or a legendary aspect” before it hits the expansion. Depending on what the gear or aspect is, that could be edging the game into pay-to-win territory.

It’s also possible this survey could be a hoax, but Bellular is a very respected source in the Diablo community. Either way, we’ve reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, arrives late next year. A price has yet to be announced and it’s likely this alleged survey relates to that same content.

In the meantime, if you're just starting out in Diablo 4, here's every Diablo 4 class ranked, and the best Diablo 4 builds.