If you’re looking to save some money on Diablo 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and other Blizzard favorites, then the ongoing Battle.Net Black Friday sale is perfect for you – and, in my opinion, a great access route into the dreary world of Sanctuary.

It’s no secret that I absolutely adore Diablo 4 – I gave it a 10/10 in my official Diablo 4 review. But before Lilith’s invasion of Sanctuary there was Deckard Cain, Leah, and Adria; and before that Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal. If you’re looking to dive into the greatest action RPG game of all time, Blizzard’s Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to do so.

If you’re just looking for the latest installment in Sanctuary’s seemingly never-ending saga of strife, then Diablo 4 is 40% off at $41.99 / £35.55 for the standard edition. The Deluxe Edition – featuring Diablo-themed mounts for Diablo 4 and WoW, as well as Inarius wings and a Murloc pet for Diablo 3 – comes in at $53.99 / £47.99, and the Ultimate Edition (which adds on the Diablo 4 Wings of the Creator emote, as well as an accelerated battle pass unlock) is going for $59.99 / £53.99.

In addition, you can pick up Diablo 2 Resurrected – the remastered version of Diablo 2 – for 67% off at $13.19 / £11.55, but I’d argue your best bet is the Prime Evil collection, which includes Diablo 2 Resurrected, Diablo 3, and all of D3’s expansions for $16.49 / £16.50. If you’re buying separately, Diablo 3, as well as its DLCs, are all $9.99 / £8.49 each.

Blizzard Black Friday deals

Of course, there’s a lot more on sale than just all things Diablo. There are massive savings on Call of Duty, Overwatch 2, StarCraft, and Warcraft 3 Reforged, which are listed below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (including XRK weapons pack) – 67% off at $19.79 / £16.49

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (including Ghost UDT pack) – 15% off at $14.99 / £14.99

Call of Duty: Vanguard – 50% off at $29.99 / £24.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – 67% off at $19.79 / £16.49

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Deluxe Edition – 60% off at $39.99 / £31.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 67% off at $19.76 / £16.49

Overwatch 2 Invasion bundle – 33% off at $9.99 / £8.69

Overwatch 2 Complete Hero collection – 50% off at $9.99 / £8.39

StarCraft Remastered – 50% off at $7.49 / £6.49

StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection – 25% off at $29.99 / £25.99

StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection Deluxe Edition – 33% off at $39.99 / 34.99

Warcraft 3: Reforged – 50% off at $14.99 / £12.49

You can pick up all of these deals via Battle.Net until Monday, November 27. Be aware that Diablo 4 remains at its full price on Steam, but the Overwatch 2 deals have carried over.

