Diablo 4 gets Necromancer buffs, devs announce Season 4 PTR

Diablo 4 hasn’t been able to maintain consistent quality across the updates it’s received since last year’s launch. Its first season was underwhelming, though it was followed up by a much more successful, vampire focused Season 2. Then, soon after that rebound, its current, third season, Season of the Construct, launched with disappointing bonus event rewards and without the inclusion of anticipated features like Gauntlet. Now, with Blizzard’s latest campfire chat, we’ve learned what the game’s immediate future will look like — which includes changes like Necromancer getting buffed, Gauntlet finally launching, and a Season 4 Public Test Realm previewing more of what’s to come.

Among the biggest changes and additions set to come to the RPG game is the inclusion of Gauntlet and, at long last, the opportunity it brings for players to chase the top spot on Diablo 4 leaderboards. The mid-season update also includes the return of six vampiric powers from Season of Blood, including the bat swarm producing Metamorphosis.

There’s also a number of balance changes coming to different classes. Most importantly, Necromancer is getting buffs to movement speed and the power of its minions. Both Druid and Barbarian are getting early game buffs to help make them more appealing when starting out as well, with Druid summons receiving a buff. Blizzard noted that it believes Barbarian’s Charge is just on the edge of being too powerful, though it won’t be changed for the rest of Season 3, keeping the Barbarian Charge build popular.

Season 4 also promises a lot of big changes to rewards, stats, and attributes, calling the scale of these tweaks even bigger than what came with Season 2. Blizzard will also be hosting a Season 4 PTR before its full launch in order to gather feedback while working on it.

Get ready for these new updates by checking out our take on the best Diablo 4 classes and Diablo 4 builds to bring into the Gauntlet.

You can follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or get our PCGN deals tracker to save yourself some cash.