Just as Lilith’s hatred continues to permeate through the very fabric of Diablo 4‘s Sanctuary, Elon Musk and Mike ‘Qwik’ Ybarra’s Twitter relationship continues to blossom – something I didn’t think I’d type once, never mind twice. The pair have been discussing the RPG game yet again after Musk was heard playing Diablo 4 during a Twitter Space, but this time it’s resoundingly more positive.

If you’re not aware of the whole Elon Musk Mike Ybarra saga, Musk claimed that you “don’t need a lot of skill” to play Diablo 4, to which Ybarra playfully responded threatening to expose Musk’s death count – especially because the Twitter tycoon’s character is apparently called ‘IWillNeverDie.’

Extending the proverbial olive branch on Sunday, August 6, Musk tweets “Diablo IV is a great game. Nice work by the @Blizzard_Ent team!” Ybarra has then retweeted it, replying “Thanks @elonmusk – great work by the team.” We love to see a good ol’ wholesome moment on a Monday morning.

It’s also nice to see some positive feedback for Diablo 4, as it’s no secret that the Diablo 4 Season 1 patch has been absolutely slaughtered. Prompting swathes of fixes and confirmation from the devs that they “don’t plan on doing a patch like this ever again,” for many Diablo 4 has fallen entirely flat in the wake of Season 1.

Having tried to play a bit of Season 1, those criticisms are entirely valid, and I gave the game a high score in our Diablo 4 review so that hurts to type. Watching Season 1 play out has been pretty harrowing, so it is pretty nice to see some positivity again. There’s light at the end of that tunnel, folks; or maybe it’s just Lilith holding the soulstone – well, to be honest, that would be even better.

If you, like me, refuse to be deterred by Season 1, we have a full rundown of the Diablo 4 battle pass so that you can score some sweet new gear for your favorite Diablo 4 classes – the Coldiron armor looks awesome, after all.