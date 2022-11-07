Diablo 4 endgame has a level 100 boss that “gatekeeps” world tiers

The Diablo 4 endgame looks to be a paradise for hack and slash enthusiasts that love a good ol’ fashioned challenge. With a level 100 boss gatekeeping the way to higher level world tiers, the Blizzard action RPG game just keeps getting better.

As discussed in IGN’s rundown of all things World Tiers, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson and game director Joe Shely note that there is a level 100 boss lying in wait for our merry band of Nephalem at the endgame.

When players reach the Diablo 4 endgame, they will be able to level up their world tier. Level tiers one and two will be available from the onset, but higher level tiers will be guarded by a series of bosses. Slaying these fearsome foes will open the way to the next world tier.

“The notion that there’s essentially a gatekeeper keeping you from world tier three and you need to demonstrate your ability means you’ll feel good because you’ll be like ‘okay, if I can beat that boss I’m ready for world tier three and I can go into it comfortably with some confidence.'” Fergusson says.

“Diablo 4 is going to have such a rich endgame and there’s so much to do from the end of the campaign to getting to level 100, but knowing that out there is this level 100 boss waiting for you to get to the end of the endgame – that’s something that’s really going to motivate a lot of players.”

IGN’s interview goes into a lot of detail about world tiers and is worth watching in its entirety, but if you want to learn about the new bosses just check out the video below.

Aside from all of the new information, the gameplay in this video looks absolutely phenomenal. The graphics are gory, the world woeful, and the bosses beastly enough to haunt your dreams. I can’t wait to charge through the hordes to take on the horrors that haunt the endgame – then do it all over again with better gear.

