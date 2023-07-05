What is the best Diablo 4 endgame build? Diablo 4 has a plethora of legendary powers to build around, but some are definitely better than others. When it comes to the endgame of Diablo 4, only the fittest builds survive, and our Diablo 4 builds tier list will give you the best builds for each class that you can play to slay endless hordes of demons.

Whether you’re a Sorcerer or a Druid, our endgame builds for each of the Diablo 4 classes will elevate your power and make you almost unstoppable for taking on the hardest content in Diablo 4, including Nightmare dungeons, Helltide events, and the fondly-dubbed ‘Uber Lilith’ fight.

Diablo 4 endgame tier list explained

Here is what each tier indicates in our list:

S tier: S tier builds are the best builds in the game. These builds have the highest damage and survivability, and are capable of pushing Nightmare Dungeons, speed farming World Tier 4 Helltides and taking on the hardest bosses the game has to offer.

As far as the tiers go, S tier builds are the best and we’d recommend them to anyone to play. A and B tier builds are very solid choices, and are often great starting builds to play if you’re leveling a second character. C through F tier builds are typically not advised to play if you’re wanting to push through the end game efficiently, but if you really wanted to play a skill, then you could most likely find a build to play.

Diablo 4 endgame builds tier list

S tier

Here are the S tier Diablo 4 endgame builds:

Werewolf Tornado Druid

Bone Spear Necromancer

Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian

Death Trap Rogue

Twisting Blades Rogue

Blizzard Sorcerer

Whirlwind Barbarian

Ice Shards Sorcerer

Storm Claw Bulwark Druid – this build is currently bugged, and you can expect a nerf soon

A tier

Here are the A tier Diablo 4 endgame builds:

Pulverize Druid

Charged Bolts Sorcerer

Rend Barbarian

Infinimist Necromancer

Flurry Rogue

Rapid Fire Rogue

Barrage Rogue

Storm Claw Druid

Physical Shred Druid

B tier

Here are the B tier Diablo 4 endgame builds:

Penetrating Shot Rogue

Trampleslide Druid

Poison Shred Druid

Sever Necromancer

Firewall Sorcerer

Arc Lash Sorcerer

Bone Spirit Necromancer

C tier

Here are the C tier Diablo 4 endgame builds:

Meteor Sorcerer

Chain Lightning Sorcerer

Thorns Barbarian

Summoner Necromancer

D tier

The only D tier Diablo 4 endgame build is Upheaval Barbarian.

F tier

Here are the F tier Diablo 4 endgame builds:

Fireball Sorcerer

Companion Druid

Blood Lance Necromancer

With the list out of the way, let’s dive into the best builds for each class.

Best Diablo 4 Druid endgame build

The best Druid endgame build that you can play in Diablo 4 is the Werewolf Tornado Druid.

This build, as the name indicates, uses Tornado as its main skill. The werewolf part comes because this build requires a unique item called the Tempest Roar. It’s a helmet that makes your Storm skills also Werewolf skills, allowing you to use them while in Werewolf form.

The other mandatory legendary power you need is the Dire Wolf aspect. This makes it so that your Grizzly Rage skill turns you into a Dire Werewolf instead of a Dire Werebear. It also changes what buffs the skill gives you. The rest of the powers are defensive powers and ways to buff your Tornado’s damage. This build is so powerful, that it has been seen soloing a world boss.

Best Diablo 4 Necromancer endgame build

The top Necromancer endgame build in Diablo 4 is Bone Spear.

This build may sound straight forward, you just chuck Bone Spears at enemies, right? Well yes, but the build itself has some requirements to fulfill in order to function at full capacity. There aren’t any uniques that are required to make this build function, but there’s a couple legendary powers that you’ll want to be on the lookout for. Luckily a lot of them can be found in the Codex of Power.

The first is the Splintering aspect, which will go on your weapon. This makes enemies you hit vulnerable, and provides a massive boost to your area of effect. The other is the Serration aspect, which boosts your critical strike damage. Outside of this, you’ll want to shoot to hit 100% critical strike rating, which is arguably the hardest part.

Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer endgame build

The top endgame build for Sorcerer in Diablo 4 is the Blizzard Sorcerer.

Blizzard got a minor buff in the last balance patch, but Blizzard itself isn’t the main source of our damage. This build plays around the Glacial aspect. This aspect makes ice spikes spawn out of the ground in the area of your Blizzard. This is the way that we scale our damage, so instead of being on the lookout for a better weapon, you’re looking for a better version of the Glacial aspect.

We couple this with Frost Nova to freeze enemies and deal massive damage. This build does have a pretty passive playstyle, as you’ll be waiting for your Blizzard to deal its damage, but you also have three of the best defensive skills in the game at your disposal so this is a very new player friendly build.

Best Diablo 4 Rogue endgame build

The best Diablo 4 endgame builds for Rogue are Death Trap and Twisting Blades.

These two builds have slight differences, but have a relatively similar playstyle. Both builds take advantage of the Bladedancer’s aspect, which alters the behavior and damage of your Twisting Blades. They both also use Poison Trap to add some damage and to proc the Blast-Trapper’s aspect, making enemies vulnerable.

The difference here is Death Trap uses the namesake ultimate skill to dish out massive damage, as well as the Exposure key passive to get cooldown resets on Death Trap. Twisting Blades uses Imbuement skills with Twisting Blades to dish out the hurt. Both of these builds have very high damage, but lack defenses, which leads to these builds having a difficult hit and run playstyle.

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian endgame build

The best Barbarian endgame build in Diablo 4 is the Whirlwind Barbarian.

The classic spin to win build makes a triumphant return. This build is probably one of the easiest builds to play in the game, and has a great progression to scale its damage. It puts out some great damage, so it’s great for world content and nightmare dungeons.

The build also takes advantage of the Grasping Whirlwind aspect, making your Whirlwind pull enemies in towards you. There’s also some unique gloves that you’ll want to keep an eye out for, which are Gohr’s Devastating Grips. This makes your Whirlwind explode when it ends, dealing a lot of damage.

And that’s our Diablo 4 builds tier list for the end game! Be sure to check back as we’ll be updating this guide and tier list as Blizzard makes balance changes. While you’re here, be sure to check out our guide on where to find every Altar of Lilith, as well as our guide to finding Diablo 4 Uniques to really elevate these builds.