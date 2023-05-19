Looking for all Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations? When you interact with these unholy points of interest, you, and every other character on your account, are awarded a permanent stat boost. These can be minor bumps to your core stats or an increase in your Murmuring Obol storage space. You will also be awarded Renown for discovering an altar.

While the boosts to your stats might seem small at first, the sheer number of Altar of Lilith means that you’ll soon notice a huge boost to your power. We’ve scoured every corner of the Diablo 4 map to bring you Altar of Lilith locations, and they’re something you really need to add to your ever-growing to-do list if you want to be the best Diablo 4 slayer you can be.

Fractured Peak Altar of Lilith locations

Here are all Altar of Lilith locations and their rewards in Fractured Peak:

1: Murmuring Obols capacity +5

2: Willpower +2

3: Intelligence +2

4: Murmuring Obols capacity +5

5: Strength +2

6: Murmuring Obols +5

7: Dexterity +2

8: Willpower +2

9: Strength +2

10: Willpower +2

11: Dexterity +2

12: Intelligence +2

13: Willpower +2

14: Strength +2

15: Dexterity +2

16: Intelligence +2

17: Intelligence +2

18: Dexterity +2

19: Strength +2

20: Strength +2

21: Willpower +2

22: Dexterity +2

23: Dexterity +2

24: Intelligence +2

25: Murmuring Obols capacity +5

26: Willpower +2

27: Intelligence +2

28: Strength +2

That’s every Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith we know about so far, but rest assured we’ll be updating this guide regularly once the Diablo 4 release date is upon us. To prepare for your journey, check out the best Diablo 4 Rogue build, and the best Diablo 4 Barbarian build, so you’re fully equipped once it comes time to best Lilith and her army of demons.