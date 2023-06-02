All Diablo 4 Unique items and where to find them

What are all the Unique items in Diablo 4? You can find Unique items while defeating tough monsters on the higher world tier Nightmare and Torment campaign difficulties. They are as rare as they are powerful, making them the hardest to find – and hardest to catalog – items in the game.

If you're looking to take the best Diablo 4 class into the game with your Diablo 4 mount, make sure to check our extensive D4 Unique item guide before jumping in.

What are Diablo 4 Unique items?

Diablo 4 has four different rarity levels for equipment: Normal, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. By far the rarest and most powerful of these are Unique items.

In-game, they appear as a goldish brown color, not to be confused with a Legendary item’s orange hue. As their name suggests, they feature a unique effect – called an affix – and an appearance that you won’t find anywhere else. They also come with four overpowered regular affixes applied to them.

According to Blizzard, many of these items will have such powerful affixes that they will define end-game builds. Most of them correspond to a specific class. However, several Unique items can be equipped by any class.

Several aspects of Unique items are – sorry – unique. Only one can be equipped at any time. Their affixes cannot be changed and are always the same. Affixes also cannot be removed and enchanted onto other items. However, the number values of affixes can be different, along with the damage output and defense ratings. One Butcher’s Cleaver, for instance, might have higher damage per hit and a greater chance to strike fear into enemies than another. You can upgrade these four times as opposed to the standard three.

How do I get Diablo 4 Unique items?

Here’s how to get Unique items in Diablo 4:

Clear the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon on world tier two.

Select the third or fourth world tier difficulty.

Defeat bosses throughout Sanctuary.

Repeat until a Unique item drops.

Unique items will only drop on the Nightmare and Torment world tiers, which unlock after you beat the campaign on either the Adventure or Veteran tiers. Then, you must then clear the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Kyovashad on the Veteran tier. This dungeon is recommended for characters above level 50, so it takes a while to get to the point where Unique items will begin to drop for you.

On Nightmare and Torment, boss fights and special enemy encounters will have a small chance to drop a Unique item. In true Diablo fashion, they are designed for you to grind for, likely requiring you to defeat them over and over to loot it. The Butcher, for instance, has a low chance to drop The Butcher’s Cleaver. Furthermore, The Butcher appears randomly in dungeons, making it a difficult item to obtain.

Expect most bosses during the main quest to have a Unique item tied to them, especially the bosses at the end of each Act, such as Lilith’s Lament, and possibly end-game Nightmare Dungeons. Do note that this early in the game’s lifespan, we do not know if there are other methods to obtain Unique items, but we will update here if we discover them.

All Diablo 4 Unique items

Below is our ever-expanding list of Unique item locations in Diablo 4. All of the Unique items in the game were datamined by the Diablo 4 Database during the beta, thus they’re subject to change or may not feature right now. Until we confirm otherwise, Unique items yet to be found in-game will be labeled unconfirmed. For brevity’s sake, we’ve only included the Unique affix and its effect for the unconfirmed items.

Non-class-specific Uniques

Here are the non-class-specific Unique items in Diablo 4:

Unique item Item type Location Effect Confirmed Andariel’s Visage Helm Unknown Up to a 15-20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies X poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area. Unconfirmed Doombringer Sword Unknown Up to a XX% chance to deal X shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for five seconds. Unconfirmed Fists of Fate Gloves Unknown Your attacks randomly deal 1% to 200-300% of their normal damage. Unconfirmed Frostburn Wand Unknown Lucky hit: Up to a 15-25% chance to freeze enemies for two seconds. Unconfirmed Harlequin Crest Helm Unknown Gain 10-20% damage reduction. In addition, gain +4 ranks to all skills. Unconfirmed Melted Heart of Selig Amulet Unknown Gain +30% maximum resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain 3-8 resource for every 1% of life you would have lost instead. Unconfirmed Mother’s Embrace Ring After the final Lilith boss fight in the campaign If a core skill hits 5 of more enemies, 20-40% of the resource cost is refunded. Confirmed Penitent Greaves Boots Unknown You leave behind a trail of frost that chills enemies. You deal 7-10% more damage to chilled enemies. Unconfirmed Razorplate Chest Armor Unknown Gain XXXX thorns Unconfirmed Ring of Starless Skies Ring Unknown Effects that heal you beyond 100% life grant you a barrier up to 40-80% of your maximum life that lasts for eight seconds. Unconfirmed Temerity Pants Unknown Effects that heal you beyond 100% life grant you a barrier up to 40-80% of your maximum life that lasts for eight seconds. Unconfirmed The Butcher’s Cleaver Axe Defeat The Butcher when he randomly appears in a dungeon. When you critically strike an enemy you have up to a 100% chance to fear and slow them by 40-75% for four seconds. Confirmed The Grandfather Two-handed sword Unknown Increases your critical strike damage by 60-100%. The other properties on this weapon can roll higher than normal. Unconfirmed

Barbarian Uniques

Her are the Barbarian Unique items in Diablo 4:

Unique Item Item type Location Effect Confirmed Ancients Oath Two-handed axe Unknown Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are Slowed by 55 – 65% for 3 seconds. Unconfirmed Battle Trance Amulet Unknown Increase Frenzy’s maximum stacks by two. While you have maximum Frenzy, your other skills gain +10 – 20% increased attack speed. Unconfirmed Fields of Crimson Two-handed sword Unknown While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts X bleeding damage over six seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take X% increased bleeding damage. Unconfirmed Ghor’s Devastating Grips Gloves Unknown Whirlwind explodes after it ends, dealing 50-70% of the total base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as fire damage. Unconfirmed Hellhammer Two-handed mace Unknown Upheaval ignites the ground burning enemies for an additional X damage over three seconds. Unconfirmed Overkill Two-handed mace Unknown Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing 16-30% of its base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow’s cooldown. Unconfirmed Rage of Harrogath Chest armor Unknown Lucky hit: Up to a 20-40% chance to reduce the cooldowns of your non-ultimate skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict bleeding on Elite enemies. Unconfirmed Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus Sword Unknown Skills using this weapon deal 0.1-0.3% increased damage per point of fury you have, but you lose 2 fury every second. Unconfirmed

Necromancer uniques

Here are the Necromancer Unique items in Diablo 4:

Unique item Item type Location Effect Confirmed Black River Scythe Unknown Explosion consumes up to four additional corpses around the initial corpse, dealing 122-130% increased damage and with a 21-25% larger radius per additional corpse. Unconfirmed Blood Artisan’s Cuirass Chest armor Unknown When you pick up 5-10 blood orbs, a free bone spirit is spawned, dealing bonus damage based on your current life percent. Unconfirmed Bloodless Scream Two-handed scythe Unknown When you pick up 5-10 blood orbs, a free bone spirit is spawned, dealing bonus damage based on your current life percent. Unconfirmed Deathless Visage Helm Unknown Bone Spear leaves behind echoes as it travels that explode, dealing X damage. Unconfirmed Deathspeaker’s Pendant Amulet Unknown Blood Surge casts a mini nova on your minions, dealing X damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Unconfirmed Greaves of the Empty Tomb Boots Unknown Create desecrated ground beneath your sever specters as they travel, damaging enemies for X shadow damage over two seconds. Unconfirmed Howl from Below Gloves Unknown Instead of detonating immediately, corpse explosion summons a volatile skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion’s damage is increased by 30-40%. Unconfirmed Ring of Mendeln Ring Unknown While you have seven or more minions you gain lucky hit: up to a 10% chance to empower all of your minions, causing the next attack from each to explode for X physical damage. Unconfirmed

Sorcerer Uniques

Here are the Sorcerer Unique items in Diablo 4:

Unique item Item type Location Effect Confirmed Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo Amulet Unknown Upon collecting crackling energy, there’s a 10% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing X lightning damage. Unconfirmed Esu’s Heirloom Boots Unknown Your critical strike chance is increased by 15-25% of your movement speed bonus. Unconfirmed Flamescar Wand Unknown While channeling incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that are attracted to enemies, each dealing X fire damage. Unconfirmed Gloves of the Illuminator Gloves Unknown Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 65-75% less damage. Unconfirmed Iceheart Brais Pants Unknown Enemies that die while frozen have an 11-20% chance to unleash a Frost Nova. Unconfirmed Raiment of the Infinite Chest Unknown After using teleport, close enemies are pulled to you and stunned for 2-3 seconds, but teleport’s cooldown is increased by 20% Unconfirmed Staff of Endless Rage Staff Unknown Every third cast of Fireball launches two additional projectiles. Unconfirmed Staff of Lam Esen Staff Unknown Charged bolds pierce, but deal 30-40% less damage. Unconfirmed

Rogue Uniques

Here are the Rogue Unique items in Diablo 4:

Unique item Item type Location Effect Confirmed Asheara’s Khanjar Dagger As a reward from killing a Boss Hits with this weapon increase your attack speed by +4-6% for four seconds, up to X. Confirmed Condemnation Dagger Unknown Your core skills deal 20-40% increased damage when spending three combo points. Your basic skills using this weapon have a 30% chance to generate three combo points. Unconfirmed Cowl of the Nameless Helm Unknown You gain 15-25% increased lucky hit chance against crowd controlled enemies. Unconfirmed Eyes in the Dark Pants Unknown Unless it hits a boss or player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap’s cooldown is increased by 15-30%. Unconfirmed Grasp of Shadow Gloves Unknown Damaging a vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat skill has a 20-30% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack. Unconfirmed Skyhunter Bow Unknown The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed critical strike. If you had maximum stacks of the precision key passive when you cast the skill, gain 5-25 energy, this can only happen once per cast. Unconfirmed Windforce Bow Unknown Hits with this weapon have up to a 10-20% chance to deal double damage and knock back the target. Unconfirmed Word of Hakan Amulet Unknown Your Rain of Arrows is always imbued with all imbuements at once. Unconfirmed

Druid Uniques

Here are the Unique items for Druids in Diablo 4:

Unique item Item type Location Effect Confirmed Greatstaff of the Crone Staff Unknown Claw is now a storm skill and also casts Storm Strike at 120-150% normal damage. Unconfirmed Hunter’s Zenith Ring Unknown Gain a bonus when you kill with a shapeshifting skill: Werewolf: Your next non-ultimate Werebear skill costs no resource and has no cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf skill will heal you for X when damage is first dealt. Unconfirmed Insatiable Fury Chest armor Unknown Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +2 ranks to all Werebear skills. Unconfirmed Mad Wolf’s Glee Chest armor From defeating a Boss Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +2 ranks to all Werewolf skills. Confirmed Storm’s Companion Pants Unknown Your wolf companions are infused with the power of the storm, dealing lightning damage and gaining the Storm Howl ability. Unconfirmed Tempest Roar Helm Unknown Storm skills have up to a 15-25% chance to grant four spirit. Your base storm skills are now also Werewolf skills. Unconfirmed Vasily’s Prayer Helm Unknown Your Earth skills are now also Werebear skills and fortify you for X. Unconfirmed Waxing Gibbous Axe Unknown Gain stealth for two seconds when killing enemies with shred. Breaking stealth with an attack grants ambush which generates critical strikes for 1-2.5 seconds. Unconfirmed

And…breathe. While there are a lot of Unique Diablo 4 items to find throughout your adventure, there are also plenty of opportunities for them to drop, including dungeons, and during the Diablo 4 ending.