Diablo 4 Living Steel has become Sanctuary’s hottest commodity of late. An essential part of summoning new endgame boss Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint and, in turn, Uber Duriel, they’re only available during the time-gated Helltide events, and even then are pretty rare. In the wake of player feedback, Blizzard has confirmed that a new Diablo IV hotfix will hopefully increase their drops and solve issues with chests phasing.

The overarching issue with the Diablo 4 Living Steel drops is that there simply aren’t enough of them to go around. Given the RPG game‘s Helltide events only come around every two and a quarter hours, and you need 300 Aberrant Cinders to open the chests, trying to get enough Living Steel is proving an issue.

And, as I mentioned before, you need two Living Steel to summon Grigoire, but more importantly you need two Shards of Agony from Grigoire to summon Uber Duriel. As you can probably tell, that’s an awful lot of grinding – especially when some players have also reported issues with the Tortured Gifts of Living Steel chests phasing and bugging when opened.

As a result, Blizzard is releasing a hotfix that seems like it’ll increase Living Steel drops, and combat the phasing issues. In a Monday, November 13 tweet, global community development director for the Diablo franchise, Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher, writes “The team is prepping a hotfix for Diablo IV this week that will address some feedback regarding difficulty around collecting Living Steel and Living Steel chests disappearing in Helltides.”

There’s no specific fix mentioned, but I’d assume that chests will either drop more Living Steel (maybe two per chest), or will require fewer Cinders to open. Or, Duriel’s Shards of Agony requirement could be reduced to one instead of two – there are a whole lot of different ways to solve the issue.

There’s no ETA for this hotfix, and no scheduled maintenance for Diablo 4 on the Blizzard Support website. However, when it goes live, you’ll know about it.

Until then, it’s worth checking out our list of the best Diablo 4 builds to ensure that you’re perfectly primed to take down The Lord of Pain and his minions. Or, if your eyes are firmly set on the Lord of Hatred himself, here’s everything we know about the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date; the next chapter of the Diablo IV saga.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides.