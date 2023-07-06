Diablo 4 patch notes – 1.0.4 update boosts Helltide chest rewards

The latest Diablo 4 patch notes 1.0.4 are all about gameplay changes and other more general fixes, from cap increases to difficulty drops. This isn’t the pre-season class balance patch, but rather an update released by Blizzard so as to make our experience in the RPG game‘s Sanctuary a smoother one. With the first season approaching quickly for Diablo 4, there is no better time to keep up-to-date with bug fixes, gameplay adjustments, and UI tweaks. Here are the 1.0.4 update’s highlights.

Perhaps most importantly, Diablo 4 Helltide chests can now drop Unique items. This provides an incentive for players to open more slot-specific chests in order to obtain essential build-related items, like the Druid’s Tempest Roar helm. No longer will we constantly go for mystery chests just to get more items. The Barbarian’s Whirlwind ability has been fixed, too, as it would stop channeling momentarily if a cooldown ability was cast during its use.

Prior to the upcoming release of Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant, Blizzard has also increased the cap for crafting material and dropped the difficulty of three of the campaign bosses. If you’ve found yourself stuck at all while playing, then this should be a welcome change. You can browse through a more detailed look at the update below.

Diablo 4 patch notes – 1.0.4 update – Thursday July 6, 2023

Gameplay adjustments

Helltide chests can now drop Unique items.

The bosses Vhenard, Brol, and Cyhrach have had their health pools and damage output reduced.

The cap for crafting materials has been increased from 999 to 9999.

Bug fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the damage multiplier for Enhanced Frozen Orb wasn’t applying correctly.

Fixed an issue where enemies with the Vortex affix would deal damage through Immunity.

Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Expertise was reducing resource cost by 10% instead of the displayed 20% value.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the Paragon Subdue Glyph would be applied to any target instead of only Vulnerable targets.

Fixed an issue where the Barbarian’s Whirlwind ability would briefly stop channeling when a Cooldown skill was cast while using it.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed Overpower buff from the Barbarian’s Earthstriker’s Aspect would be consumed upon gaining any other buff.

Fixed an issue where the player character would freeze when using the Rogue’s Shadow Step skill if used outside the range of your intended target.

Fixed an issue where the player could not rotate when casting a Channeled Skill if using a one-hand weapon with no off-hand item equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Cursed Scrolls in Fields of Hatred had a lower cooldown than the displayed 5-minute cooldown.

Fixed an issue where Aspects that deal flat damage imprinted through the Codex of Power scaled with player level instead of item power.

Fixed an issue where the Necromancer’s Shadow Mages weren’t applying extra shadow damage through the Shadowblight Key Passive.

Fixed an issue where Cheat Death effects would not trigger if you died while mounted.

Dungeons and quests

Fixed an issue where a traversal wouldn’t appear during The Blind Eye quest, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where the Mother’s Judgement enemy would spawn before the player entered the encounter during the Whispers from the Past quest.

Fixed multiple issues where Quest progress would be blocked if the player used a Town Portal during specific sequences.

Fixed various other issues that prevented progression for multiple Quests.

Fixed an issue where the Forgotten Depths dungeon had one fewer prisoner to release than intended.

Fixed an issue where teleporting to Wejinhani during the Witch of the Wastes quest would force the player to drop the Vial of Quicksilver, despite the town being an allowed area for the quest.

Fixed an issue where the Cultist’s Refuge, Howling Warren, and Luban’s Rest dungeons couldn’t be completed if the Butcher appeared and was not killed.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins slain in a Nightmare Dungeon with the Death Pulse Affix would deal significantly more damage than intended with its post-death explosion.

Fixed an issue where the Mirage quest couldn’t properly be completed.

UI

Fixed an issue where the QR code used for account linking on console was improperly sized, which made scanning it difficult.

Fixed an issue where the Imprint cost for Legendary Aspects would be inaccurately displayed.

Fixed an issue where players on Console would be unable to navigate the Shop after using the Buy More Platinum button.

Fixed an issue where the Upgrade Glyph tab wouldn’t close after moving away from the Awakened Glyphstone.

Fixed an issue where a Skill unlocked by item contribution did not have an Assign Skill button in its tooltip.

Fixed an issue where trading a partial stack while playing with a controller would display a full stack in the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Reward Cache for defeating a World Boss would display as available if there was an active Whisper for defeating the boss, even when the Cache had already been claimed previously.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the NPC Arlo couldn’t be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where the Fields of Hatred Killer Cosmetic Set was missing helmets for Druid, Necromancer, and Rogue.

Fixed an issue where the cost of the Sturdy Saddle Cosmetic from the Stable Vendor would scale with the player character’s Level.

Fixed an issue where players could lure the Seething Abomination boss in the Alzuuda Fields of Hatred zone to a location where they could damage it, but it couldn’t damage them.

Fixed an issue where Mount Cosmetics would not properly display if applied while actively mounted.

Fixed an issue where the camera would pan from the point of death back to the respawn point instead of instantly moving for players in Local Co-Op.

Fixed an issue where the player and NPC would disappear during a dialogue sequence if the player was actively under the effect of a Conduit shrine. (Demonic trickery strikes again!)

Various Localization fixes.

Various other interface and accessibility Improvements.

Further stability, performance, and visual improvements across all platforms.

Fixed an issue where transmogs on off-hand Items for Sorcerers would reset upon performing any Inventory action.

Those are the Diablo 4 patch notes for the 1.0.4 update. If you want to have a look through Blizzard’s full list, you can do so here for a more detailed understanding of the quest changes and other adjustments.

Be sure to check out our guide for the best Diablo 4 builds if you’re looking to make the most powerful character you possibly can. You can also browse through a few of this year’s other best PC games if you’ve exhausted your adventure in Sanctuary.