Diablo 4 pre-order beta access, ultimate edition bonus items detailed

Following confirmation of the Diablo 4 release date at The Game Awards 2022, accompanied by a rather spectacular performance of ‘Lilith’ by singer Halsey to accompany the game’s demonic primary antagonist, Blizzard has outlined more details of the Diablo 4 pre-order beta access and other bonus items that will be offered to players who pre-order the standard, digital deluxe, or ultimate edition of the hellish RPG game.

All pre-orders will get “early access to the open beta” – Blizzard hasn’t yet revealed exactly when this will take place yet, but says that the minimum duration of the beta will be two days, and that an internet connection will be required to play. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on any news about the Diablo 4 beta release date, so stay tuned to PCGamesN to find out when you’ll be able to get hands-on.

In addition to early open beta access, Blizzard says that all players who pre-purchase can also expect a Light Bearer Diablo 4 mount, as well as several rewards made available in other Blizzard games. Diablo 3 players will be given Inarius wings and an Inarius Murloc pet, which will be available from December 16 onwards; Diablo Immortal players get an Umber Winged Darkness cosmetic set, available from December 14; finally, a werewolf-like flying WoW mount called Amalgam of Rage will be available to players of the Blizzard MMORPG.

Those who opt for the middle-tier digital deluxe edition get all the above, along with two Diablo 4 mounts – Hellborn Carapace and Temptation – and an unlock for the first premium seasonal battle pass. You’ll also get “up to four days of early access to Diablo 4’s launch,” meaning you’ll be able to get a slight head-start on players who opted not to shell out.

Meanwhile, the most expensive option, the Diablo 4 ultimate edition, includes everything previously mentioned, along with the accelerated battle pass (giving you an automatic skip through the first 20 tiers and a bonus cosmetic), and the Wings of the Creator Diablo 4 emote. You’ll also get the same four days of early access as the digital deluxe edition.

As for pricing, the Diablo 4 standard edition costs $69.99 USD / £59.99 GBP / €69.99 EUR. The Diablo 4 digital deluxe edition will set you back $89.99 / £79.99 / €89.99, while those opting for the Diablo 4 ultimate edition will be looking at $99.99 / £89.99 / €99.99.

Our Diablo 4 gameplay preview digs into how the game is shaping up so far. We also spoke to game director Joe Shely about how Blizzard picked Diablo 4 classes to be included at launch, and whether we might see new styles in the future. If you just can’t wait for Lilith to arrive to get your loot fix, check out more of the best games like Diablo on PC that you can play right now.