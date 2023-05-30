Diablo 4 PvP and Fields of Hatred explained

Does Diablo 4 have PvP? If the game’s PvP scene is where you hope to thrive, you’ll need a rundown of the Diablo 4 Fields of Hatred, the game’s PvP arenas. These desolate battlefields are set to become a haven for Sanctuary’s best warriors, so if you want to slay the competition – as well as Lilith’s many minions – we’ve got some tips and tricks to help you ascend the PvP ladder.

Ahead of the Diablo 4 release date, we don’t know much about how the RPG game’s PvP system will work. We know that all five of the Diablo 4 classes will be viable in the Fields of Hatred but that, of course, some are probably going to be better suited than others – especially in terms of your Diablo 4 PvP team’s overall composition. We’ve also got an expert Diablo 4 review if you’re looking for extra insight.

Does Diablo 4 have PvP?

Diablo 4 has PvP, and it’s divided up into zones called Fields of Hatred. That said, only experienced players who have completed certain criteria will be able to gain access to them.

While the central focus of any Diablo game is tearing hordes of demonic evils asunder, if you fancy testing your mettle against some of your fellow Nephalem, then the Fields of Hatred are open for bloodshed.

How to unlock Diablo 4 Fields of Hatred

The Fields of Hatred PvP zones will only unlock when you complete the game’s main storyline, so you won’t be able to bury your hatchet into some poor unsuspecting soul’s back from the get-go. You can toggle PvP mode on and off via the Emote wheel.

If you’re asking ‘how long is Diablo 4’ so that you can speedrun to PvP, we have a handy guide for that – although the story is absolutely incredible, so I’d advise that you take your time to uncover Lilith’s many machinations.

Diablo 4 PvP currencies

Diablo 4 has two PvP currencies: Seeds of Hatred and Red Dust, both of which can be used to buy cosmetics and mounts.

The more wins you net in the arena, the more cash you’ll earn. Additionally, killing ‘Champion’ characters – players who have excelled and have high bounties on their heads – will secure you even more cash.

It’s unclear where you exchange these at the moment, but as we delve into the heart of all things PvP, we’ll update this guide.

Diablo 4 PvP guide

PvP is never easy, and Diablo 4 is no different. Here are some of the tips and tricks I’ve picked up from previous Diablo PvP bouts to help you out.

As someone who played far too much Diablo 2 Resurrected PvP, I know that it’s something that takes a while to adjust to. So, first off make sure you are ready to get absolutely obliterated – if you’re afraid of dying and having to visit the blacksmith all the time, give PvP a miss.

Otherwise, here’s my advice:

Know your enemy : It’s always worth considering whether or not you can actually beat the person you are squaring up to – both in terms of level, and in terms of class. A Barbarian can make easy work of a Sorcerer up close, but a Cold Rogue will struggle under the Sorcerer’s burst damage fireballs or ice magic. Try to find opponents who will struggle to deal with your class.

: It’s always worth considering whether or not you can actually beat the person you are squaring up to – both in terms of level, and in terms of class. A Barbarian can make easy work of a Sorcerer up close, but a Cold Rogue will struggle under the Sorcerer’s burst damage fireballs or ice magic. Try to find opponents who will struggle to deal with your class. Get good gear : By the time you reach the Diablo 4 endgame, you’ll probably have accrued some pretty decent gear – but so will your enemies. I’d recommend running some dungeons and slaying some world bosses to accrue some sweet new loot, as well as making frequent trips to the blacksmith and jeweler to maximize your slaying potential.

: By the time you reach the Diablo 4 endgame, you’ll probably have accrued some pretty decent gear – but so will your enemies. I’d recommend running some dungeons and slaying some world bosses to accrue some sweet new loot, as well as making frequent trips to the blacksmith and jeweler to maximize your slaying potential. Use your Paragon Board : In a similar vein to getting good gear, your base skills alone won’t get you through the Fields of Hatred. Make sure your Paragon Board is angled at single-target damage for maximum burst, and that your Specializations reflect your newfound lust for blood.

: In a similar vein to getting good gear, your base skills alone won’t get you through the Fields of Hatred. Make sure your Paragon Board is angled at single-target damage for maximum burst, and that your Specializations reflect your newfound lust for blood. Dodge, dodge, and more dodge: The dodge function was added to Diablo 4 for a reason – use it.

All of this is for naught if you’re missing out on the best Diablo 4 builds, as well as the bonuses granted by the scattered Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith – so make sure you check out our guides to help you etch your name into Sanctuary’s PvP history books.