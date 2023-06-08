All Diablo 4 emotes and how to use them

How do you use Diablo 4 emotes? You have few means of conversation in D4, with most of your interactions ending in a torrent of blood and a shower of loot, so mastering the art of the emote is quite important in letting the world know how you feel. Emotes are also required to complete some side quests, but that isn’t as interesting.

The emote system in Diablo 4 is a versatile tool for adding a splash of personality to the proceedings and can be customized so you have your favorites to hand at all times. Our Diablo 4 review heaped praise on the RPG game, calling it a triumph, and leaving us little option other than to pick our Diablo 4 class and sink dozens of hours into toppling Lilith. Here’s every Diablo 4 emote, and how to use them if you want to add some spice to your playthrough.

All Diablo 4 emotes

Here is every emote in Diablo 4:

Help

Sorry

Hello

Thanks

Point

Yes

Wait

Wave

Wings of the Creator

Follow

Cheer

No

Bye

Taunt

As well as emotes, you can also bind consumables, and basic actions, to your wheel using the same process.

How to emote in Diablo 4

Using emotes in Diablo 4 depends on your control scheme. You can bring up the emote wheel by pressing ‘E’ on your keyboard, or up on the D-Pad if you’re using a controller. From there, navigate the wheel using your cursor and click on your preferred emote to activate.

To customize your emote wheels, bring up the wheel, then click on the ‘Customise’ button. You’ll be shown a list of emotes that are currently available and can add them to any segment you wish.

Now you know how to use Diablo 4 emotes, you can complete sidequests like the Secrets of the Spring, and also annoy the living hell out of any human who may cross your path. If you’re just starting out in Diablo 4, we have the best Barbarian, best Rogue, and best Necromancer builds so you know what to aim for when building your character.