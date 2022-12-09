Diablo 4 release date and public beta confirmed by Blizzard

The Diablo 4 release date has been confirmed by Blizzard at The Game Awards 2022, letting us know exactly when we’ll be able to get our hands on the grim, loot-driven fantasy game. We also got news on the Diablo 4 open beta, with players able to net early access by pre-ordering.

The Diablo 4 release date is June 6, 2023. The date was revealed as part of an extended cinematic trailer focused on primary antagonist Lilith, which followed a live performance of a song titled ‘Lilith’ from singer Halsey.

The action-RPG game has taken a step back from Diablo 3’s brighter colours and flashier effects in favour of a darker, gorier look that’s more reminiscent of the earlier games in the series. However, it still looks to be building on the more fluid gameplay systems introduced with Diablo 3, and should provide a welcome alternative to players who aren’t enticed by crossover mobile game Diablo Immortal.

The team at Blizzard says it is aiming for a more “grounded” feel to combat that places emphasis on tactical decisions and careful movement to avoid enemy attacks. Meanwhile, the quest structure aims to offer players more freedom of choice in how to approach it, with acts past the prologue able to be tackled in any order.

You can watch the Diablo 4 TGA 2022 trailer below:

Our hands-on Diablo 4 gameplay preview dives into how things are shaping up, and so far it’s looking like it could give us the best of both the older and modern eras of Diablo. You can also read about how the Diablo 4 classes are series favourites, along with more of the best games like Diablo on PC that you can play right now.