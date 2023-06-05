Diablo 4 Sorcerer enchantment slots explained

Want to know how the Diablo 4 Sorcerer enchantment slots work? Having played as the sorcerer ourselves in Diablo 4, we’ve come to know a lot of their magical abilities. One of the best classes for ranged attacks, the sorcerer’s skills are among the best for staying out of the line of fire, and enchantments are no different.

Each of the five Diablo 4 classes has their own unique twist: barbarians are great with a selection of hard-hitting melee weapons, necromancers use the Book of the Dead to raise an army of minions, and druids can shapeshift. Diablo 4 Sorcerers, meanwhile, gain enchantment slots alongside their skills, but you can’t use them right away. Having spent hours upon hours in sanctuary ourselves – check out what we thought in our Diablo 4 review – we’ve got all the information you need on how to unlock Diablo 4 sorcerer enchantment slots, and how to use them.

How to unlock D4 sorcerer enchantment slots

To unlock enchantment slots in Diablo 4, you must reach level 15 with your sorcerer, at which point the class-specific priority quest “Sorcerer: Legacy of the Magi” is unlocked.

You can track the quest and follow the instructions to meet Mordarin and locate the Forgotten Codex. To reward you for your efforts, Mordarin agrees to teach you all he knows about the book and its enchantments – but we’ll leave the rest for you to discover yourself. Once the quest is complete, your first enchantment slot is unlocked. The second is then unlocked at level 30.

All enchantment effects

As each enchantment can be leveled up, the effects below are generalized, terms like “for a short time”, “a chance (%)”, or “a set amount” are variables depending on the rank of that base skill.

Arc Lash: when you use a cooldown, enemies around you are stunned for a short time.

when you use a cooldown, enemies around you are stunned for a short time. Fire Bolt: direct damage from skills applies additional percentage of Burning damage over a short period of time.

direct damage from skills applies additional percentage of Burning damage over a short period of time. Frost Bolt: direct damage from skills applies between 15 and 21% Chill.

direct damage from skills applies between 15 and 21% Chill. Spark: Killing an enemy has a chance (%) to form a Crackling Energy.

Killing an enemy has a chance (%) to form a Crackling Energy. Incinerate: every few seconds, a serpent spawns and incinerates enemies for a short time, dealing Burning damage.

every few seconds, a serpent spawns and incinerates enemies for a short time, dealing Burning damage. Fireball: when you kill an enemy, they explode in a Fireball for a percentage of its damage.

when you kill an enemy, they explode in a Fireball for a percentage of its damage. Frozen Orb: whenever you cast a non-basic skill, there is a chance (%) you will also launch a Frozen Orb, dealing additional damage and Chilling enemies.

whenever you cast a non-basic skill, there is a chance (%) you will also launch a Frozen Orb, dealing additional damage and Chilling enemies. Ice Shards: Ice Shards automatically conjure and fly towards any Frozen foes, dealing increased damage.

Ice Shards automatically conjure and fly towards any Frozen foes, dealing increased damage. Chain Lightning: cast Chain Lightning automatically when you spend a set amount of Mana, damaging multiple nearby enemies

cast Chain Lightning automatically when you spend a set amount of Mana, damaging multiple nearby enemies Charged Bolts: when you stun an enemy, there’s a chance to release three Charged Bolts from them, dealing damage to multiple enemies.

when you stun an enemy, there’s a chance to release three Charged Bolts from them, dealing damage to multiple enemies. Flame Shield: Flame Shield automatically activates when you take fatal damage, Burning surrounding enemies. Has a cooldown of two minutes.

Flame Shield automatically activates when you take fatal damage, Burning surrounding enemies. Has a cooldown of two minutes. Teleport: Evade (space bar) is replaced with a short range Teleport, dealing Lightning damage at the destination.

Evade (space bar) is replaced with a short range Teleport, dealing Lightning damage at the destination. Ice Armor: upon getting hit, you have a chance of applying Ice Armor, forming a barrier of ice around you for a short time.

upon getting hit, you have a chance of applying Ice Armor, forming a barrier of ice around you for a short time. Frost Nova: on a lucky hit with a Conjuration skill, there is a chance you will unleash Frost Nova, Freezing nearby enemies.

on a lucky hit with a Conjuration skill, there is a chance you will unleash Frost Nova, Freezing nearby enemies. Hydra: upon spending a set amount of Mana, a Hydra spawns for a short time, spitting fire at enemies to deal damage.

upon spending a set amount of Mana, a Hydra spawns for a short time, spitting fire at enemies to deal damage. Ice Blades: for every 40 seconds of cooldown spent, you have a chance of spawning Ice Blades on a random enemy, dealing damage, and possibly rendering them Vulnerable.

for every 40 seconds of cooldown spent, you have a chance of spawning Ice Blades on a random enemy, dealing damage, and possibly rendering them Vulnerable. Lightning Spear: absorbing Crackling Energy has a chance to conjure a lightning spear, which seeks out enemies to deal damage.

absorbing Crackling Energy has a chance to conjure a lightning spear, which seeks out enemies to deal damage. Blizzard: every few seconds, a Blizzard forms over you and follows you for a short time, dealing damage and chilling enemies.

every few seconds, a Blizzard forms over you and follows you for a short time, dealing damage and chilling enemies. Meteor: on a lucky hit, there is a chance for a meteor to fall on enemies, dealing damage and burning the ground.

on a lucky hit, there is a chance for a meteor to fall on enemies, dealing damage and burning the ground. Firewall: each time an enemy takes burning damage, there’s a chance to spawn Firewalls underneath them for a short time, burning them further.

each time an enemy takes burning damage, there’s a chance to spawn Firewalls underneath them for a short time, burning them further. Ball Lightning: a lucky hit has a chance of spawning a static Ball Lightning, dealing additional damage to nearby enemies.

How to equip enchantments

To equip enchantments, you must have at least one skill point allotted to the base skill: For example, to equip Fireball as an enchantment, you must have at least Rank 1 in the Fireball Skill, even if it is not equipped as a skill. This can either be through skill points or equipment as some items of armor, jewelry, and weapons, while equipped, add a rank of a specific skill. Check your items’ descriptions to see if they carry this benefit – it could mean the difference between choosing one piece of gear over another.

When you have at least one rank of your desired enchantment, Simply open your skills by pressing ‘S’, and dragging a skill to an enchantment slot. A skill can simultaneously be placed in both a skill slot and an enchantment slot.

