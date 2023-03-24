For the best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build, the community has come together in complete agreement that you’ll be looking at mostly Shock skills, as these lightning hurling spells deal incredible amounts of damage. We’ve also popped a fire skill and enchantment in there, because you need to be prepared for resistant or completely immune enemies, no matter which skill type you’re using.

With excitement for the upcoming game ramping up already ahead of the Diablo 4 release date, we’ve got the best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build for you below. This information is based on playing the Diablo 4 beta, mind, so is subject to change before the full release of the RPG game, which could be one the best PC games of the year.

Diablo 4 Lightning Sorcerer build

One of the biggest benefits of playing a magic-wielding sorcerer or sorceress in any game is their ability to fight from a distance while retaining a significant amount of power. The best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build capitalises on this, utilising the best Diablo 4 sorcerer skills to offer incredible amount of DPS in both solo and party play.

Best Lightning Sorcerer skills

Here are the best skills for a Diablo 4 Lightning Sorcerer build:

Arc Lash (2/5) Enhanced Arc Lash (1/1)



Chain Lightning (3/5) Enhanced Chain Lightning (1/1) Destructive Chain Lightning (1/1)

Teleport (1/5) Enhanced Teleport (1/1)

Hydra (4/5) Enhanced Hydra (1/1)

Lightning Spear (4/5)

Unstable Currents (1/1)

Coursing Currents (1/1)

Glass Cannon (3/3)

Fireball enchantment (1/5)

This Diablo 4 Lightning Sorcerer build deals incredible amounts of DPS – often from a distance and to multiple targets at a time – so as long as you stay on your toes, you’ll be taking out hordes of skeletons, spiders, and spectrals with no trouble at all.

We’ve included a fire spell which offers you the variation needed when dealing with resistant enemies – plus Hydra is just an incredibly strong skill anyway. Once you get to level 15, you obtain your first enchantment slot for using the enchantment effect of any skill, so read on to find out why you should choose Fireball. This is a great all-round Sorcerer build, so will be the top choice whether you’re playing solo or in a party, but its high damage plays well alongside a strong Barbarian for up close melee, as well as a Druid.

Fireball enchantment

Despite this being a Shock build, once you unlock your first enchantment slot at level 15, Fireball is an excellent choice. To equip the Fireball enchantment, however, you’ll need to allocate a skill point to the core skill unless you have an item equipped which adds a Fireball rank. Since the item needs to be equipped, we’d recommend using a skill point if you can spare one from somewhere else in your Diablo IV skill tree. The Fireball enchantment causes enemies to explode when killed, dealing nearby damage.

Best Sorcerer equipment

When considering your equipment at this early stage, it’s best to think about which legendary aspects you want to imprint on your gear. Since the most powerful items and unique items are all randomised, you can’t specifically hunt down the best items available for the Sorcerer class. However, you can clear out dungeons in search of the best aspects, and apply them to your existing high-level items from your Codex of Power.

The best legendary aspects for our Diablo 4 Sorcerer build are:

Aspect of the Expectant – Increases the damage dealt by any Core skill, up to 50%. The aspect is powered by successfully hitting enemies with basic attacks, each basic skill providing a 5% boost to the next Core skill used. In terms of this build, hit targets with Arc Lightning ten times for a 50% boost to Chain Lightning, which could offer upwards of 60% damage. The Aspect of the Expectant can be found in Scosglen.

– Increases the damage dealt by any Core skill, up to 50%. The aspect is powered by successfully hitting enemies with basic attacks, each basic skill providing a 5% boost to the next Core skill used. In terms of this build, hit targets with Arc Lightning ten times for a 50% boost to Chain Lightning, which could offer upwards of 60% damage. The Aspect of the Expectant can be found in Scosglen. Aspect of Splintering Energy – this aspect affects any build using Lightning Spear, as it gives an 11% chance of spawning an additional spear each time the spell is cast. This aspect can be found in Kehjistan.

– this aspect affects any build using Lightning Spear, as it gives an 11% chance of spawning an additional spear each time the spell is cast. This aspect can be found in Kehjistan. Aspect of Efficiency – Efficiency is a great aspect to have with Expectant, as the casting of a basic skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core skill by 10%. Unlike Expectant, though, this aspect doesn’t stack, so you will only ever save 10%. The Aspect of Efficiency can also be found in Scosglen, along with Expectant.

– Efficiency is a great aspect to have with Expectant, as the casting of a basic skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core skill by 10%. Unlike Expectant, though, this aspect doesn’t stack, so you will only ever save 10%. The Aspect of Efficiency can also be found in Scosglen, along with Expectant. Aspect of the Bounding Conduit – This aspect works with Teleport, providing a 20% movement speed increase for three seconds after teleporting. The Aspect of the Bounding Conduit can be found in Dry Steppes.

So that’s the very best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build you can hope to set up, but don’t forget some of those items are down to RNG, so you’d better hope luck is on your side. Of course, at this early stage, you still might not even be sold on the Sorcerer as your pick of the five Diablo 4 classes. If you’re still open to trying something else, we’ve got you covered with the best Diablo 4 Barbarian build, Rogue build, Necromancer build, and Druid build, so whoever you pick, you’re ready to slay anything demon that comes your way.