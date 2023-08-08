Diablo 4 has dropped off faster than Overwatch 2 and WoW Dragonflight

Following the launch of Diablo 4 Season 1, general interest in the game has dropped off faster than both Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Interest in Diablo 4 has dropped to less than 2%, and it hurts me: A woman with black bobbed hair wearing red leather armor with a bow on her back runs towards the camera in a dark cellar area

Published:

Diablo 4

Diablo 4‘s launch has been quite the rollercoaster. With our Diablo 4 review – among myriad others – giving Blizzard’s hellish RPG game a 10/10, following the launch of Season 1 things haven’t quite gone Blizzard’s way. With Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0 introducing swathes of controversial nerfs to almost all of the Diablo 4 classes, interest has slowly dwindled, with many dark wanderers choosing to leave Sanctuary to its fate.

First spotted by u/UsualInitial and then verified by PCGamesN, Diablo 4’s Twitch viewership stats have taken a running jump off of a cliff. After peaking at 937,361 viewers on the early access launch day, then spiking again on the official launch day at 686,936, it has since dropped off to a minute 13,601 viewers as of August 7. That means that Diablo 4 is attracting 1.45% of is peak viewership numbers just over two months from launch (math is hard, friends).

I used SullyGnome – a Twitch viewership calculator – to check out how Diablo 4 compares to Blizzard’s last two launches: Overwatch 2 and WoW Dragonflight. Both games have also had their fair share of controversy, but their stats tell a very different story to D4’s.

Overwatch 2’s stats are particularly buoyant, but by two months into its lifecycle they were sitting at between 23k and 60k. World of Warcraft’s numbers also drop off after a couple of months, but sit at anywhere between 30k and 60k.

A graph showing Diablo 4's Twitch viewership stats from release until now

If we ignore Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0 for a moment, it’s worth remembering that Overwatch 2 is a competitive multiplayer game, so I reckon that’s why it’ll continue to see peaks and troughs as new heroes are announced. WoW, on the other hand, retains its status as the best MMORPG out there (for now), and has a dedicated fanbase spanning almost two decades.

Diablo also has a legacy, though, with players waiting over ten years to dive into the heart of Lilith’s hatred. “Now, had Diablo 4 been a single player game, this would have been completely fine,” u/UsualInitial writes, pointing out that “Diablo 4 is a live service game” so a drop like this doesn’t really bode well.

YouTube Thumbnail

And it really is a shame. I thoroughly enjoyed my Diablo 4 adventures, but I’d be lying if I said I have an urge to play Season 1. Hopefully we’ll see things pick up again with Diablo 4 Season 2, but at the moment the denizens of Sanctuary are on their own.

If you’re determined to temper the malignance spreading throughout the world, though, I suggest checking out our list of the best Diablo 4 builds to maximise your demon-slaying potential, as well as our Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts guide.

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren has completely healthy obsession with Diablo 4 villainess, Lilith. Formerly Features Editor at Dexerto, she's plowed as much money into League of Legends as she has her two university degrees. Ouch.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.