Diablo 4 is borrowing one of WoW’s best features, and I love it

As Diablo 4 crawls back into the shadows following an exciting beta campaign, one of the action RPG game‘s best loot features is akin to that of World of Warcraft, Blizzard’s ever-expanding MMORPG epic.

I’m a hoarder, it’s true. As I traversed the Diablo 4 beta’s dungeons, slew enemies, and picked up tonnes of awesome gear, I found myself constantly overburdened and wishing for a bigger backpack. While Diablo 4 doesn’t have the Tetris-like inventory of Diablo 2, I constantly find myself with too much gear – especially because Legendary drop rates were increased this weekend, too.

While I greedily pick up every Legendary item I can, it’s easy to miss them, or toss them out of your inventory to make space by mistake. Thankfully, the devs have thought of that, and have borrowed one of World of Warcraft’s best features to ensure you don’t miss a thing (cue Aerosmith).

As spotted by u/Japi-21 on Reddit, if you miss a Legendary item during your hunting, it will automatically be sent to you. You’ll be able to access it via the stash in your inn room (the huge treasure chest), where it appears under the tab ‘missed items.’

This works similarly to WoW’s postmaster, an NPC who is responsible for sending across any items that couldn’t be awarded because your inventory was full. Destiny 2 has a similar feature, so it’s great to see that the devs have implemented something similar in Diablo 4.

The comments on the thread agree, with one player writing that they “think it’s a great feature,” while another notes that it’s perfect for times when “you get disconnected before you can collect the loot.”

It’s a tiny change, but it’s one of the many that bring the classic dungeon crawler into the modern age. Diablo 4 feels like an upgrade. It feels like something new for the age-old series, and that’s one of the things that make it oh-so very exciting.

If you’re yet to step foot into the woeful world of Sanctuary, be sure to check out our Diablo 4 gameplay preview for a window into the game’s tortured universe. If you’ve been playing all weekend, be sure to check out everything we know about the Diablo 4 release date – admit it, Lilith has ensnared you, hasn’t she? I won’t tell anyone, promise.