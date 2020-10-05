You can now play Diablo 2 as a PvP roguelike thanks to a new mod

Diablo 2 fans get creative when it comes to keeping the old PC game ticking over. One modder we caught up with recently is overhauling the RPG to make it play like Blizzard never left it. Others, though, add new features and modes. Mayor Gilneas’ Diablo 2 mod is the latter and introduces a roguelike-inspired boss rush experience in which you compete with or against your mates.

This one is called Leoric’s Castle, and to win you’ll have to defeat Balrog, Archbishop Lazarus, The Butcher, Gharbad, Etrigran, Black Knight, and finally King Leoric. Along the way, you’ll be able to spend your gold at goblin merchants for runewords and potions to keep you going.

You tackle Leoric’s Castle in numerous ways. You can go for full mayhem with a free-for-all mode, duke it out in four on four, or combine the chaos with some team play in a mode that features four teams of two. It’s down to you how you strategise, though. You can fight other players to take out the competition or play it back a touch to try and outlast them.

Talking about the mod on Reddit, the creator says it’s designed to be part speedrun and part PvP. Everyone is welcome, though, so don’t feel put off by that. There’s a bit of a story to it, too, as it’s set between the events of Diablo 1 and 2.

You can check out a trailer for the Diablo 2 mod down below:

If this sounds like your kind of thing, you can check out the website for instructions on how to get everything downloaded and ready to go. We have no idea how far away the Diablo 4 release date is, so getting involved in cool community projects is a cool way to pass the time, we reckon.