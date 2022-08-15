Diablo 3 Season 27 release date finally gets announced

Blizzard finally gave us the Diablo 3 Season 27 release date in a lengthy new blog post, outlining everything to expect in the RPG’s upcoming content update. Diablo 3 Season 27 begins August 26 at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT and August 27 at 1 a.m. BST. Light’s Calling is the new seasonal theme. It centers around angelic trials the Nephalem can undergo, which in practical terms means you can earn Angelic Crucibles, a new consumable that lets you infuse legendary weapons with a random new class-specific power. Whichever new power you get, expect it to “lean into the expertise of each class,” Blizzard said in the season overview.

Season 27 cosmetics include the chest and gloves from the Conquerer Set and Eternal Struggle-themed portrait frames. Belphegor is also available as the season’s pet, and as for End of Journey rewards, you can look forward to the Corvus Cadaverous pet and Laurels of Knowledge portrait.

If you still need another stash tab to reach the Conqueror level, Blizzard has plenty of tasks you can complete. These range from completing two Conquests to leveling Legendary Gems and defeating certain bosses on Torment XIII difficulty.

Season 27 challenges bring back Speed Racer and Avarice. In Speed Racer, you must complete the entire Diablo 3 campaign at level 70 in under one hour, while the goal in Avarice is completing a 50 million gold streak without challenging The Vault.

And finally are the Season 27 class sets. Look forward to:

Barbarian – Wrath of the Wastes

Crusader – Roland’s Legacy

Demon Hunter – Unhallowed Essence

Monk – Raiment of a Thousand Storms

Necromancer – Bones of Rathma

Witch Doctor – Helltooth Harness

Wizard – Tal Rasha’s Elements

Check out the full Diablo 3 Season 27 patch notes on Blizzard’s official site.

If you’re looking to tackle the upcoming challenges as efficiently as possible, take a look at our Diablo 3 builds guide for some expert tips.