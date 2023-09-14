Diablo 3 Season 29 start time, Paragon cap, Visions, rewards, and more

What is the Diablo 3 Season 29 start time? Diablo 3’s final season is upon us, and if you’re looking for something to do during the Diablo 4 downtime, or want to join in on the last hurrah for Blizzard’s decade-old PC ARPG, then we’ve got everything you need to know about what you can expect from this last season, which promises to answer nearly every popular fan request.

Diablo 3 Season 29 is set to be the final ‘new’ season for the long-standing RPG game before Blizzard shifts to a rotating cycle of previous seasonal themes moving forward, with its focus shifting to the ongoing Diablo 4 development. The developer is aiming to see off Diablo 3 with a round of “community-led changes” to give you everything you’ve asked for, meaning some rather unique systems. So here’s everything we know about Diablo 3 Season 29.

Diablo 3 Season 29 start time

The Diablo 3 Season 29 start time is Friday, September 15, 2023 at 5pm PDT/CET/KST. This means the launch will be staggered across regions. Specific start times for each region are listed in the chart below:

Region Diablo 3 Season 29 start time US West (US server) September 15 at 5pm PDT US East (US server) September 15 at 8pm EDT UK (EU server) September 15 at 4pm BST Europe (EU server) September 15 at 5pm CEST

Diablo 3 Season 29 season journey rewards

Taking part in the Diablo 3 Season 29 season journey is a great way to earn rewards. Firstly, you’ll get yourself three Haedrig’s Gifts for completing chapters two, three, and four of the season journey, earning yourself a full class set to help you leap ahead in the endgame. You can only earn these on one character, so be sure to get them all on the same one!

The cosmetic rewards for completing the Season 29 journey are the new Quoth pet and a Mad King’s Favor portrait frame, which are joined by the returning Old Growth pet, Galactic Wings, and Greyhollow portrait frame.

In addition to these, finishing the Conqueror tier of the season journey will earn you an additional stash tab (up to a maximum of five). The challenges you must complete to earn this reward are as follows:

Guardian of Sanctuary: Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII within five minutes.

Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII within five minutes. Gem of My Life: Level three Legendary Gems to level 55.

Level three Legendary Gems to level 55. All I Do Is Win: Complete two Conquests this Season.

Complete two Conquests this Season. Show Me What You Got: Kill Diablo at level 70 in under 1 minute and 30 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty.

Kill Diablo at level 70 in under 1 minute and 30 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty. Money Ain’t a Thang: Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty.

Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty. Take U There: Reach Greater Rift level 60 Solo.

Reach Greater Rift level 60 Solo. Power Amplification: Use Kanai’s Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem.

Use Kanai’s Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem. Cubic Reconfiguration: Use Kanai’s Cube to reforge a Legendary item.

Diablo 3 Season 29 Haedrig’s Gift

Haedrig’s Gift awards you with a full Class Set, spread across a total of three gifts for completing chapters two, three, and four of the season journey. The items given will be for the class you’re playing when you open the Haedrig’s Gift, so be sure to open all three on the same character to ensure you get a complete set.

The Diablo 3 Season 29 Hadedrig’s Gift sets are:

Barbarian: Might of the Earth

Might of the Earth Crusader: Thorns of the Invoker

Thorns of the Invoker Demon Hunter: The Shadow’s Mantle

The Shadow’s Mantle Monk: Monkey King’s Garb

Monkey King’s Garb Necromancer: Grace of Inarius

Grace of Inarius Witch Doctor: Raiment of the Jade Harvester

Raiment of the Jade Harvester Wizard: Firebird’s Finery

Diablo 3 Season 29 Visions of Enmity

Diablo 3 Season 29’s main new mechanic is the Visions of Enmity. You’ll find these while killing demons out in the standard world zones, encountered as a Diabolical Fissure. Entering will see you face unknown horrors, but with greatly improved rewards. There is a chance that completing a Vision of Enmity will cause another Fissure to spawn, allowing you to chain into multiple sequences.

Along with the other tough enemies you’ll face, Visions of Enmity can include creatures bearing two unique, dangerous affixes, which are as follows:

Enervating: Creates an area of effect around the monster that reduces the player’s Movement Speed by 65% and Cooldown Reduction by 50% if the player is in the vicinity of the monster.

Creates an area of effect around the monster that reduces the player’s Movement Speed by 65% and Cooldown Reduction by 50% if the player is in the vicinity of the monster. Necrotic: The player’s healing is reduced by 65%. Monsters have a damage-over-time effect that deals 180% of the player’s max health over 30 seconds. This effect is removed if the player is healed above 95%.

Diablo 3 Season 29 solo self-found

In response to community feedback, Diablo 3 Season 29 includes an option to play as a ‘Solo self-found hero.’ Ticking this box during character creation means you are committing to playing as that character in an entirely single-player game. That means no partying up with other players, or accessing other multiplayer features such as trading. Your reward is a special set of solo self-found leaderboards, allowing you to prove that you’re truly a strong, independent Diablo 3 player who needs no assistance.

Diablo 3 Season 29 Paragon ceiling

The Diablo 3 Paragon system is changing dramatically for Season 29. Rather than the standard format, which allows for essentially infinite scaling in the endgame by continuing to earn Paragon points, you’ll now be capped to a total of 800 points. In accordance with this change, you can now assign up to 200 points in each attribute across the four categories of Core, Defense, Offense, and Utility.

Each category may only have 200 Paragon points placed into them, so you’ll actually have to consider how you want to spend your points this season, rather than absent-mindedly filling up all the numbers. This change will only affect Season 29 characters, but is applied across all modes. Don’t worry if you’re used to Diablo 4 numbers, either – you’ll hit Paragon rank 800 faster than the Diablo 4 max level cap.

That’s all for Diablo 3 Season 29 – get out there and enjoy it! It’s been a long road since the game’s rocky launch back in 2012, but it’s come a long way and I’ll certainly be there to wave goodbye in style. Hopefully we see a similar track record for its sequel as we near the Diablo 4 Season 2 release date.

If you’re after even more loot, you’ll find plenty among the best games like Diablo. Alternatively, we’ve got all the most fun ways to team up with your pals, courtesy of the best co-op games that you won’t want to miss.