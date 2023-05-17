Looking for the Diablo 4 max level cap? If you’re busy poring over your skill tree and refining your character, you might also be wondering what the max level cap is and how long it’ll take you to get there.

You need to know the Diablo 4 max level cap to plan your skills for your favorite Diablo 4 classes. The max level cap also differs from the beta, so your Diablo 4 builds can be more in depth.

What is the Diablo 4 max level cap?

The Diablo 4 max level cap is level 100. Although the game takes roughly 35 hours to complete, you can continue to level your character during the endgame activities. From our time in the pre-release Diablo 4 betas, we found that we got to level 20 by the end of Act 1, although whether level progress speed will change with the full release remains to be seen.

The level your character is at when you finish the main campaign depends on the side quests and World Tier difficulty level you’re playing at, but you should finish the campaign at around level 50. If you’re building a new character, you’ll have to start from scratch.

At level 50 you will unlock the Paragon Board where you can earn Paragon Points to further level up your character, whether you’re going for the best Diablo 4 Druid build, Barbarian build, Rogue build, Sorcerer build, or Necromancer build.

