Diablo Immortal won’t have time travel, but it may have more Diablo 4

There has never been a Diablo Immortal armor set I needed more in my life than the Hatred’s Heritage collection. Having rolled and rolled for it in the action RPG game‘ Phantom Market, I asked Diablo Immortal‘s lead UX designer Chris Liao and senior narrative designer Ryan Quinn whether or not we’ll see another D4 collab in an exclusive PCGamesN interview.

While the pair remain relatively tight-lipped about Lilith infiltrating the world of Diablo Immortal in the future, Liao tells PCGamesN that “there have been discussions about crossovers in the future.” That’s enough to get me excited, and make my bank balance quiver with terror.

Quinn highlights, however, that in terms of narrative, the games will largely run separately from one another, especially given that Immortal bridges the gap between Diablo 2 and 3, meaning the events of Diablo 4 remain far on the horizon.

“We’ve seen events that use Ashava the Pestilent from Diablo 4, and I think if we can get around that timeline challenge, we want to harness as much of the Diablo universe as we can,” he tells me.

“But, at the same time, there’s a balance to be struck there. I think we want to more borrow themes and tones and things that feel like elements of Diablo 4 than necessarily characters. We’ve positioned Immortal as taking place between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, and I don’t think we’re at the stage where we want to introduce time travel just yet!”

“That’s just me spitballing as a story guy,” he says with a laugh, “that’s not on the agenda for right now.” It’s something that, while I adore Lilith, I am all for. The game is very much a separate entity, and already has good ol’ Uncle Deckard – honestly, what other characters do you need?

If you too enjoy the concept of staying awhile and listening, make sure you check out our breakdown of the best Diablo Immortal Blood Knight builds, which includes Quinn and Liao’s favorite picks at the moment. If you’re yearning for something a little more hateful, we have a list of everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Season 1 start date – after all, corruption is coming and you had best be prepared.