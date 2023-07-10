Diablo Immortal won’t have time travel, but it may have more Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has arrived, bringing with it collaborations with World of Warcraft and Diablo Immortal, but I asked Blizzard if we'd see more D4 DI crossovers.

Diablo Immortal won't have time travel, but it may have more Diablo 4: A woman wearing a red helmet with black curved horns and an ornate black and gold dress lies on the ground holding a crossbow in her right hand

Published:

Diablo Immortal

There has never been a Diablo Immortal armor set I needed more in my life than the Hatred’s Heritage collection. Having rolled and rolled for it in the action RPG game‘ Phantom Market, I asked Diablo Immortal‘s lead UX designer Chris Liao and senior narrative designer Ryan Quinn whether or not we’ll see another D4 collab in an exclusive PCGamesN interview.

While the pair remain relatively tight-lipped about Lilith infiltrating the world of Diablo Immortal in the future, Liao tells PCGamesN that “there have been discussions about crossovers in the future.” That’s enough to get me excited, and make my bank balance quiver with terror.

YouTube Thumbnail

Quinn highlights, however, that in terms of narrative, the games will largely run separately from one another, especially given that Immortal bridges the gap between Diablo 2 and 3, meaning the events of Diablo 4 remain far on the horizon.

“We’ve seen events that use Ashava the Pestilent from Diablo 4, and I think if we can get around that timeline challenge, we want to harness as much of the Diablo universe as we can,” he tells me.

“But, at the same time, there’s a balance to be struck there. I think we want to more borrow themes and tones and things that feel like elements of Diablo 4 than necessarily characters. We’ve positioned Immortal as taking place between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, and I don’t think we’re at the stage where we want to introduce time travel just yet!”

A collection of warriors in black armor with red helmets with huge curved horns stand together looking down at the camera, some lying on the floor

“That’s just me spitballing as a story guy,” he says with a laugh, “that’s not on the agenda for right now.” It’s something that, while I adore Lilith, I am all for. The game is very much a separate entity, and already has good ol’ Uncle Deckard – honestly, what other characters do you need?

If you too enjoy the concept of staying awhile and listening, make sure you check out our breakdown of the best Diablo Immortal Blood Knight builds, which includes Quinn and Liao’s favorite picks at the moment. If you’re yearning for something a little more hateful, we have a list of everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Season 1 start date – after all, corruption is coming and you had best be prepared.

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren has completely healthy obsession with Diablo 4 villainess, Lilith. Formerly Features Editor at Dexerto, she's plowed as much money into League of Legends as she has her two university degrees. Ouch.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.