Diablo Immortal update adds new Stormpoint zone, bosses, gems

The December Diablo Immortal update is the biggest expansion that the MMORPG game has seen yet, adding an all-new zone in the form of Stormpoint, as well as a vast array of Legendary gems and bosses for players to discover.

Diablo Immortal: New Stormpoint zone

Terror’s Tide, the latest expansion to Diablo Immortal’s ever-changing Sanctuary, focuses around new zone Stormpoint, which has it’s own main story quest, as well as being the permanent residence of some of Hell’s finest.

Described as “a clandestine prison to house Sanctuary’s worst of the worst and political prisoners,” tearing your way through the terrors will be no easy task; so much so that you’ll need to have reached Level 60 and Hell Difficulty III in order to venture out to this long-forgotten penitentiary.

The terrors that lie on Stormpoint have been awoken by a shard of the Worldstone, which crashed near the island and was promptly ingested by a large sea monster. This aquatic monster has made its base beneath the prison, meaning that the Worldstone’s evil has begun to infect the inmates, warping and twisting them into creatures of unspeakable evil.

You can see some snippets of this storm-battered realm in the video below, as well as catching a sneak peak at some of the 20 new monsters than inhabit its shores.

New Diablo Immortal Legendary gems

In addition to the horrors at Stormpoint, players will also be able to add five new shiny Diablo Immortal gems to their collections. All five gems are listed below, with the Hellfire Fragment and Concentrated Will gems’ drop rates being increased by 25% for the first three weeks of the update.

Heartstone (One-Star Gem): The duration of your absorb shields are increased by 36% and they also reduce the duration of Loss of Control effects by 24% while active.

(One-Star Gem): The duration of your absorb shields are increased by 36% and they also reduce the duration of Loss of Control effects by 24% while active. Kir Sling (Two-Star Gem): You have a 15% chance when attacked to release a burst of light that Blinds all nearby enemies, reducing their vision and causing total Loss of Control for four seconds. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds. You also deal 14% increased damage to Blinded enemies.

(Two-Star Gem): You have a 15% chance when attacked to release a burst of light that Blinds all nearby enemies, reducing their vision and causing total Loss of Control for four seconds. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds. You also deal 14% increased damage to Blinded enemies. Volatility Shard (Two-Star Gem): When you defeat an enemy you trigger a volatile explosion dealing 90% base damage + 365 to all nearby enemies while granting yourself 8% increased damage for two seconds. Cannot occur more often than once every six seconds.

(Two-Star Gem): When you defeat an enemy you trigger a volatile explosion dealing 90% base damage + 365 to all nearby enemies while granting yourself 8% increased damage for two seconds. Cannot occur more often than once every six seconds. Concentrated Will (Five-Star Gem): Using a Dash skill calls a guardian angel to your aid, unleashing a blast of holy light in your direction dealing 135% base damage + 547 to all enemies in the path. When the guardian angel returns to the High Heavens, it blesses you, increasing your damage and Movement Speed by 16% for two seconds. Cannot occur more often than once every six seconds.

(Five-Star Gem): Using a Dash skill calls a guardian angel to your aid, unleashing a blast of holy light in your direction dealing 135% base damage + 547 to all enemies in the path. When the guardian angel returns to the High Heavens, it blesses you, increasing your damage and Movement Speed by 16% for two seconds. Cannot occur more often than once every six seconds. Hellfire Fragment (Five-Star Gem): Using a skill conjures three hellfire blazes around you to seek out enemies within six yards, exploding on them dealing 108% base damage + 510 to all nearby enemies. Enemies struck by multiple hellfire blazes take 50% additional damage from subsequent hits. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds.

(Five-Star Gem): Using a skill conjures three hellfire blazes around you to seek out enemies within six yards, exploding on them dealing 108% base damage + 510 to all nearby enemies. Enemies struck by multiple hellfire blazes take 50% additional damage from subsequent hits. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds.

Where these will land amid the best Diablo Immortal Legendary gems remains unseen, but Concentrated Will sounds absolutely perfect for my Monk character. Pairing it with Hellfire Fragment sounds like a match made in, well, heaven, and I can’t wait to see how the two interact.

New Hell Difficulty levels

Hell Difficulties VI, VII, and VIII have finally made it into the game, as well as a slew of new bosses who have made the all-new Voidwound Helliquary their home.

There are three specific bosses you’ll have to fell before you can upgrade your Hell Difficulty level:

Ophinneb the Skin-Veiled – Unlocks Hell Difficulty VI

Apothrus, Tamer of the Fallen – Unlocks Hell Difficulty VII

Phangwrth, Warmth-Feaster – Unlocks Hell Difficulty VIII

Players will also encounter the mysterious Catarag the Strangling Sun and Dymdrail, Crawling Woe as they progress through the Helliquary, so gear up and get ready for a fight.

Turns out, though, you can gear up with your friends, or by yourself. Yes, you read that right, you can now solo Helliquary content if you’re feeling edgy, but keep in mind that the level of all bosses scales with Hell Difficulty, so it might be worth grabbing a friend or two to help you out.

The major plus of this is that you won’t have to find a group if you don’t want to (we are scared of people too, don’t worry), and if you’re of a lower Hell Difficulty you won’t have to wait around for hours trying to find a party. Obviously Diablo is more fun with friends, but at least you’ll be able to blast through the lower ranks a little easier.

For a full list of everything coming in the Diablo Immortal Terror’s Tide update, check out Blizzard’s full blog post.

In the meantime, though, you may want to give our Diablo Immortal tier list a glance to make sure you’re fully kitted and ready for the Voidwound Helliquary and its horrors. Or, if you’re looking to the future, be sure to check out our Diablo 4 gameplay preview as we await the Diablo 4 release date – thank you Game Awards for making my year.