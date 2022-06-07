Diablo Immortal Gems guide

Looking for a comprehensive guide to getting, socketing, and upgrading Diablo Immortal Gems? As in previous Diablo games, gems are absolutely indispensable when it comes to maximising your character’s potential and boosting your gear score. Each one grants a passive attribute buff, giving you that much-needed edge to keep fighting through the horrors of Sanctuary just that little bit longer.

While you might be tempted to hold off farming for normal Gems in favour of those coveted Legendary Gems, these are relatively difficult to come by in Diablo Immortal without opening your wallet first, so you might end up waiting for a few hundred hours. The initial benefits of standard Gems might seem negligible at first, but taking the time to upgrade them will make those Elder Rift runs far more manageable.

In this guide, we’ll outline the benefits of each Gem type, plus how to find, socket, and upgrade them. Exactly how valuable each Gem is depends heavily on the Diablo Immortal builds you’re constructing, so keep your character’s base strengths and weaknesses in mind as you decide what Gems will be best for you.

Gem types

Standard Gems come in six different types, here’s what they all buff:

Ruby: increases your Life, making it a great option for maximising your chances of survivability for both PvP and PvE.

increases your Life, making it a great option for maximising your chances of survivability for both PvP and PvE. Tourmaline: boosts your Damage output, increasing your damage-per-second.

boosts your Damage output, increasing your damage-per-second. Sapphire: boosts your Armor Penetration, increasing your critical hit chance and, of course, allowing you to disregard a portion of your enemy’s armour stat.

boosts your Armor Penetration, increasing your critical hit chance and, of course, allowing you to disregard a portion of your enemy’s armour stat. Aquamarine: boosts your Armor stat, maximising your tanking prowess and turning you into a solid wall for enemies to bounce off.

boosts your Armor stat, maximising your tanking prowess and turning you into a solid wall for enemies to bounce off. Citrine: increases your Potency attribute, extending the duration of any debuffs you apply to all enemies with a resistance level lower than your own.

increases your Potency attribute, extending the duration of any debuffs you apply to all enemies with a resistance level lower than your own. Topaz: boosts your Resistance, which minimises the duration of debuffs applied to yourself.

How to socket Gems

Equipping gems in Diablo Immortal is fairly straightforward: simply click on a piece of equipment with an empty socket, and you’ll find the option to socket gems at the bottom of the information panel. Gems can only be inserted into gear sockets of their corresponding colour – red includes Ruby and Tourmaline; Blue covers Sapphire and Aquamarine; yellow is for Citrine and Topaz. Crucially, unlike Legendary Gems, normal Gems can only be socketed into secondary gear: Neck, Fingers, Head, Waist, Feet.

Complicating matters somewhat, only certain types of equipment are guaranteed to roll with 1-3 sockets of each colour. Belts will guarantee a red socket; Gloves, a yellow socket; Boots, a blue socket. Amulets and Rings offer any combination of the three. If you’re looking to dump as many bonus points into a particular attribute as possible, it’s good to keep this in mind.

To swap or remove socketed normal Gems, seek out the Apprentice Jeweler in Rakkis Plaza. Thankfully, this service is absolutely free of charge and does not destroy your gems as it did in previous Diablo games.

How to get normal Gems

Of course, the most straightforward way to acquire gems is to purchase them from Diablo Immortal’s Market with premium currency. You can access the Market by talking to Dya in Rakkis Plaza.

If you haven’t saved up enough Platinum for your purchase, don’t go reaching for your wallet just yet! You can also seek out Westmarch’s Hilt Trader, Lieutenant Fizriah, and spend any spare Hilts you’ve acquired through Challenger Rifts, Faction Quests, and completing Codex achievements. You can also pick them up as a random reward for your first kill of the day and as you level up your Battle Pass. It’s worth mentioning that Hilts cannot be farmed, nor are they available to purchase as a microtransaction, so choose what you spend them on wisely.

Setting all in-game currency aside, your best bet for getting Diablo Immortal gems is finding and completing Hidden Lairs. These mini-dungeons are found throughout the main campaign, and completing one rewards you with (you guessed it) normal Gems. Unfortunately, they’re called Hidden Lairs for a very good reason. Not only are they a rare spawn, when one does spawn in you’ve only got ten minutes to find it before it disappears and respawns elsewhere. Happy hunting!

How to upgrade normal Gems

The attribute bonuses gained from normal Gems may not look like much at first blush, but upgrading them can dramatically increase the power of your character over time.

To upgrade normal Gems, you must once again speak to the Apprentice Jeweler, who will prompt you to combine three gems of the same type and rank in order to produce a single gem at the rank above. You can upgrade each gem this way until it reaches Rank Five, at which point you’ll need an additional Echo Crystal. These can be purchased from the Crystal Merchant in Westmarch for 500 Platinum. That’s a lot of materials, but here’s what all that upgrading will net you:

Ruby

Rank 1: +80 Life

Rank 2: +160 Life

Rank 3: +280 Life

Rank 4: +440 Life

Rank 5: +680 Life

Rank 6: +1480 Life

Rank 7: +2160 Life

Rank 8: +2920 Life

Rank 9: +3800 Life

Rank 10: +4800 Life

Tourmaline

Rank 1: +8 Damage

Rank 2: +16 Damage

Rank 3: +32 Damage

Rank 4: +56 Damage

Rank 5: +92 Damage

Rank 6: +148 Damage

Rank 7: +216 Damage

Rank 8: +292 Damage

Rank 9: +380 Damage

Rank 10: +480 Damage

Sapphire

Rank 1: +8 Armor Penetration

Rank 2: +16 Armor Penetration

Rank 3: +24 Armor Penetration

Rank 4: +36 Armor Penetration

Rank 5: +56 Armor Penetration

Rank 6: +136 Armor Penetration

Rank 7:+368 Armor Penetration

Rank 8:+656 Armor Penetration

Rank 9:+952 Armor Penetration

Rank 10:+1256 Armor Penetration

Aquamarine

Rank 1: +8 Armor

Rank 2: +16 Armor

Rank 3: +24 Armor

Rank 4: +36 Armor

Rank 5: +56 Armor

Rank 6: +136 Armor

Rank 7: +368 Armor

Rank 8: +656 Armor

Rank 9: +952 Armor

Rank 10: +1256 Armor

Citrine

Rank 1: +8 Potency

Rank 2: +16 Potency

Rank 3: +24 Potency

Rank 4: +36 Potency

Rank 5: +56 Potency

Rank 6: +136 Potency

Rank 7: +368 Potency

Rank 8: +656 Potency

Rank 9: +952 Potency

Rank 10: +1256 Potency

Topaz

Rank 1: +8 Resistance

Rank 2: +16 Resistance

Rank 3: +24 Resistance

Rank 4: +36 Resistance

Rank 5: +56 Resistance

Rank 6: +136 Resistance

Rank 7: +368 Resistance

Rank 8: +656 Resistance

Rank 9: +952 Resistance

Rank 10: +1256 Resistance

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That concludes our guide to normal Gems in Diablo Immortal. If you’re considering what kind of gems would best benefit your favourite Diablo Immortal class, we recommend taking a look at our Diablo Immortal Crusader build guide and Diablo Immortal Necromancer build guide for a comprehensive list of the best gems to equip.