Diablo Immortal warbands could get new wave defence mode

Diablo Immortal warbands may be receiving a new wave defence mode, as a recent datamine of the Blizzard action RPG suggests changes to the smaller-scale party system, although players contend that it ought to be abandoned entirely.

Diablo Immortal clans consist of up to 150 players, while warbands are formed as small squads of eight players from within the same clan. They receive bonus awards for completing specific content together, but this content is locked to any warband that does not have its full complement of eight players available, meaning every member of a warband must be online at the same time in order to complete these challenges.

As previously reported, this has frustrated Diablo Immortal players in the past, who have expressed that they would perhaps prefer for the warband feature to be removed altogether. This, however, does not seem likely, as a new datamine of Diablo Immortal suggests that more warband content is planned by Blizzard for the future.

Defence of Cyrangar is apparently a new wave defence mode designed around warbands, whereby players will take on increasingly challenging enemy mobs, in an effort to survive and earn rewards. The rumoured mode was unearthed by sanktanglia, a dataminer posting on the Diablo Immortal Discord, and apparently comes in two variations.

In the “normal” Defence of Cyrangar mode, a warband leader selects a time for the rest of the warband to complete the task once a week, and they will face eight waves of enemies, with the rewards increasing with each successive wave. In “endless” mode, the enemies attack infinitely, with the objective being to stop them from breaching an outer city door. The top three warbands from each weekly endless event will earn special rewards. Enemies in Defence of Cyrangar are apparently levelled and scaled appropriate to warband members, who will receive lesser rewards if they leave the mode during play.

Exactly when the mode might launch is unclear, but Diablo Immortal players have expressed doubt as to whether it will improve the problems with the warband system. “It’s hard to get the warband to do a three-minute boss,” writes one user on the game’s subreddit. “Imagine an endless mode.” “Great,” writes another, “more exclusive content for the worst mechanic in the game”.

