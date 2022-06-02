Diablo leveling gude – how to gain levels in Diablo Immortal

What’s the secret to Diablo Immortal leveling? Obviously, the name of the game is to soak up as much experience as quickly as you can in order to unlock more skills to do more damage and gain even more XP. But since Diablo Immortal is structured as a mobile game, there are some additional sources of experience you’ll want to look out for regularly, especially as you make your first steps in the RPG game.

At its core, Diablo Immortal is similar to its predecessors in the way you develop your characters: killing monsters gives you experience, gold, and loot, and you’ll use this to advance in levels and gain additional power.

Leveling up itself is a cinch: you’ll gain a boost in power through some background stat gains automatically. The only thing you’ll have to manage when you gain a level is your Diablo Immortal skills loadout. As you progress through the initial experience levels, you’ll unlock new skills for your Diablo Immortal class, and these skills will in turn gain upgrades every few levels after that.

Diablo Immortal leveling

So, the basic formula is simple: experience points add up into levels, and killing monsters gives you experience. But there are other sources of experience points, which means you won’t always have to be swinging a gore-splattered axe or hurling an arcane spell to jump up the ranks.

Another source of XP is, of course, completing quests. You’ll gain truckloads of experience for ticking off side quests and main story quests, and these will shoot you through the lower levels pretty quickly. If a character has a little errand to run, it’s worth your time to head off and find whatever it they want – the XP you earn might mean you face the next boss at a higher level, saving you time and frustration.

The Codex

Another powerful source of experience points can be found in the Diablo Immortal Cortex. This functions in tandem with the Diablo Immortal battle pass, and provides some early objectives and tasks to complete that will help familiarise you with the workings of the game and advance you through battle pass ranks, as well as providing some nice XP boosts along the way.

To find these tasks, tap the menu button on the top right of the screen, and select the Codex, or simply tap the Codex icon above your current quest objectives on the left-hand side of the screen.

Here, you’ll find three headings: Battle Pass, Conquest, and Achievements. On PC, the Achievements section is not implemented yet, but the other two sections deserve your attention.

Tapping the Battle Pass section shows you rewards you can target or claim, which will often give you battle points for completing them. Earn enough battle points and you’ll level up your battle pass and earn a nice bundle of experience.

