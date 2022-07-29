Digimon Survive list – all recruitable monsters and evolutions

Want a Digmon Survive list of recruitable monsters? The long-anticipated Digimon RPG game is finally here, blending turn-based strategy game combat with visual novel storytelling. Set in a perilous world where potential death is around every corner, Takuma and his friends must fight their way back home with the help of mysterious creatures.
You can’t recruit every digital monster, so we highly recommend using our Digimon Survive list to help build your team. If a Digimon can be caught, all you need to do is talk to them in the middle of a battle to persuade them to give you an item or become your ally. This is easier said than done, though, as you need to answer personality questions to gain the Digimon’s respect. Each Digimon has a different personality; for example, acting brave can impress them, annoy them, or make them run away.
Digimon Survive Digimon list
Prior to the release of the game, we don’t know exactly how many Digimon there are in Digimon Survive or if you could recruit all of them to your team. We’ve combed through all the previews and trailers, looking for evidence of which digital monsters are in the final game and what type of Digimon they are.
Your Digimon may sometimes evolve into alternative forms based on choices made throughout the story, but for now, we’ll list them as revealed in pre-release footage. Where possible, we also have locations and evolution conditions for some of the Digimon. We’ve also listed them in categories based on their evolution stage.
Here are all of the known obtainable Digimon in Digimon Survive:
Child Digimon
- Agumon (evolve from Koromon during the tutorial)
- Betamon
- Draculmon
- Falcomon
- Floramon
- Gabumon
- Gazimon
- Gomamon
- Gottsumon
- Guilmon
- Kunemon
- Labramon
- Lopmon
- Palmon
- Patamon
- Piyomon
- Renamon
- Shakomon
- Tentomon
Adult Digimon
- Angemon
- Birdramon
- Cyclomon
- Deltamon
- Diatrymon
- Dobermon
- Dokugumon
- Fangmon
- Flymon
- Garurumon
- Greymon (one of Agumon’s evolutions during Chapter 1 boss battle)
- Growmon
- Guardromon
- Ikkakumon
- Kabuterimon
- Kiwimon
- Kuwagamon
- Kyubimon
- Leomon
- Meramon
- Numemon
- Sangloupmon
- Seadramon
- Shellmon
- Siesamon
- Tailmon
- Togemon
- Tyranomon (one of Agumon’s evolutions during Chapter 1 boss battle)
- Turuiemon
- Tuskmon
- Vegimon
- Wendimon
Perfect Digimon
- Andiramon (Deva)
- Andromon
- Angewomon
- Archnemon
- Altur Kabuterimon (Red)
- Blossomon
- Blue Meramon
- Cerberumon
- Delumon
- Etemon
- Garudamon
- Gigadramon
- Holy Angemon
- Jewelbeemon
- Lilimon
- Marin Devimon
- Megadramon
- Megalo Growmon
- Mega Seadramon
- Mermaimon
- Metal Greymon
- Monzaemon
- Okuwamon
- Panjyamon
- Skull Greymon
- Taomon
- Triceramon
- Vamdemon
- Were Garurumon
- Yatagaramon
- Zudomon
Ultimate Digimon
- Anubimon
- Baihumon
- Bancho Stingmon
- Beelzebumon
- Ceresmon
- Ceresmon Medium
- Cherubimon (Virtue)
- Dinorexmon
- Dukemon
- Gran Kuwagamon
- Herakle Kabuterimon
- Holydramon
- Hououmon
- Huanglongmon
- Marin Angemon
- Metal Garurumon
- Metal Seadramon
- Mugendramon
- Piemon
- Pinochimon
- Plesiomon
- Plutomon
- Qinglongmon
- Rosemon
- Saber Leomon
- Sakuyamon
- Sakuyamon: Miko Mode
- Seraphimon
- Spinomon
- War Greymon
- Valdurmon
- Voltobautamon
- Xuanwumon
- Zhuqiaomon
Super Ultimate Digimon
- Omegamon
Unobtainable Digimon
You can’t recruit some digital monsters during the game, but you will face them in battle. Here’s a list of the unobtainable digital monsters in Digimon Survive:
- Koromon (joins you and immediately evolves)
- Bakemon (seen on cave paintings)
- Huanglongmon: Ruin Mode
- Jijimon
That’s the Digimon Survive list of recruitable monsters that we know of so far. Once we have spent more time with the game, we’ll update this list with all of the available Digimon and their evolutions. It’s perhaps unfair to compare Digimon to Pokémon these days as they are wildly different JRPG games. However, if the concept of collecting monsters appeals to you, our list of the best games like Pokémon will open up a new and exciting world for you.