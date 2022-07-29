Digimon Survive list – all recruitable monsters and evolutions

Want a Digmon Survive list of recruitable monsters? The long-anticipated Digimon RPG game is finally here, blending turn-based strategy game combat with visual novel storytelling. Set in a perilous world where potential death is around every corner, Takuma and his friends must fight their way back home with the help of mysterious creatures.

You can’t recruit every digital monster, so we highly recommend using our Digimon Survive list to help build your team. If a Digimon can be caught, all you need to do is talk to them in the middle of a battle to persuade them to give you an item or become your ally. This is easier said than done, though, as you need to answer personality questions to gain the Digimon’s respect. Each Digimon has a different personality; for example, acting brave can impress them, annoy them, or make them run away.

Digimon Survive Digimon list

Prior to the release of the game, we don’t know exactly how many Digimon there are in Digimon Survive or if you could recruit all of them to your team. We’ve combed through all the previews and trailers, looking for evidence of which digital monsters are in the final game and what type of Digimon they are.

Your Digimon may sometimes evolve into alternative forms based on choices made throughout the story, but for now, we’ll list them as revealed in pre-release footage. Where possible, we also have locations and evolution conditions for some of the Digimon. We’ve also listed them in categories based on their evolution stage.

Here are all of the known obtainable Digimon in Digimon Survive:

Child Digimon

Agumon (evolve from Koromon during the tutorial)

Betamon

Draculmon

Falcomon

Floramon

Gabumon

Gazimon

Gomamon

Gottsumon

Guilmon

Kunemon

Labramon

Lopmon

Palmon

Patamon

Piyomon

Renamon

Shakomon

Tentomon

Adult Digimon

Angemon

Birdramon

Cyclomon

Deltamon

Diatrymon

Dobermon

Dokugumon

Fangmon

Flymon

Garurumon

Greymon (one of Agumon’s evolutions during Chapter 1 boss battle)

Growmon

Guardromon

Ikkakumon

Kabuterimon

Kiwimon

Kuwagamon

Kyubimon

Leomon

Meramon

Numemon

Sangloupmon

Seadramon

Shellmon

Siesamon

Tailmon

Togemon

Tyranomon (one of Agumon’s evolutions during Chapter 1 boss battle)

Turuiemon

Tuskmon

Vegimon

Wendimon

Perfect Digimon

Andiramon (Deva)

Andromon

Angewomon

Archnemon

Altur Kabuterimon (Red)

Blossomon

Blue Meramon

Cerberumon

Delumon

Etemon

Garudamon

Gigadramon

Holy Angemon

Jewelbeemon

Lilimon

Marin Devimon

Megadramon

Megalo Growmon

Mega Seadramon

Mermaimon

Metal Greymon

Monzaemon

Okuwamon

Panjyamon

Skull Greymon

Taomon

Triceramon

Vamdemon

Were Garurumon

Yatagaramon

Zudomon

Ultimate Digimon

Anubimon

Baihumon

Bancho Stingmon

Beelzebumon

Ceresmon

Ceresmon Medium

Cherubimon (Virtue)

Dinorexmon

Dukemon

Gran Kuwagamon

Herakle Kabuterimon

Holydramon

Hououmon

Huanglongmon

Marin Angemon

Metal Garurumon

Metal Seadramon

Mugendramon

Piemon

Pinochimon

Plesiomon

Plutomon

Qinglongmon

Rosemon

Saber Leomon

Sakuyamon

Sakuyamon: Miko Mode

Seraphimon

Spinomon

War Greymon

Valdurmon

Voltobautamon

Xuanwumon

Zhuqiaomon

Super Ultimate Digimon

Omegamon

Unobtainable Digimon

You can’t recruit some digital monsters during the game, but you will face them in battle. Here’s a list of the unobtainable digital monsters in Digimon Survive:

Koromon (joins you and immediately evolves)

Bakemon (seen on cave paintings)

Huanglongmon: Ruin Mode

Jijimon

That’s the Digimon Survive list of recruitable monsters that we know of so far. Once we have spent more time with the game, we’ll update this list with all of the available Digimon and their evolutions. It’s perhaps unfair to compare Digimon to Pokémon these days as they are wildly different JRPG games. However, if the concept of collecting monsters appeals to you, our list of the best games like Pokémon will open up a new and exciting world for you.