Digimon Survive Steam release date set for summer

It’s been a long road for fans but the Digimon Survive release date is now confirmed by Bandai Namco. The Digimon turn-based strategy game is due for a worldwide release this summer, the publisher reveals – and yes, it’s for PC, too.

If you weren’t aware, Digimon Survive is a visual novel with strategy game combat sections, done in the style of the Toei Animation Digimon cartoon series, It was announced all the way back in 2018 and went through multiple delays – and seemingly, multiple developers too – but earlier this year Digimon games producer Kazumasa Habu confirmed the game was “back on track”.

Evidently so, as the producer released a video today – which you can see below – apologising for the lack of updates, before finally confirming the game’s release date for PC and consoles. Digimon Survive is out earlier than expected, in fact, as the release is in just a few months. “We are almost there!” Kazumasa Habu says.

Digimon Survive release date

Digimon Survive will release on July 28 in Japan and July 29 globally. On PC it’s coming out as a digital Steam release. According to the producer, the team is planning to deliver “more exciting news” in the coming weeks.

It’s not the only highly-anticipated anime game out this year, either, as One Piece Odyssey is also coming to Steam in 2022.

Elden Ring Elden Ring Fanatical $59.99 $50.39 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.