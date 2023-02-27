Bethesda sale slashes Skyrim and Fallout, and restores original Doom 3

A huge Bethesda sale is underway, with Fallout New Vegas, The Evil Within 2, Wolfenstein The New Colossus, Dishonored, and the Elder Scrolls games Oblivion and Skyrim all available at a discount, as GOG drops prices as part of a dedicated developer event. More intriguing however, the original, 2004 version of Doom 3 has been released as part of the BFG Edition, with the classic FPS game and its multiplayer also available as part of the sale. If you want to play the id Software shooter as was originally intended, now’s your chance.

The GOG Bethesda sale runs until 3pm PST/6pm EST/11pm GMT/11pm UTC on March 6. The games are superb. The discounts are numerous. Here is the full list:

Wolfenstein The New Colossus $7.99 USD/£5 GBP (down 80% from $39.99 USD)

The Evil Within 2 $7.99 USD/£5 GBP (down 80% from $39.99 USD)

The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Game of the Year Edition $4.99 USD/£4 GBP (down 75% from $19.99 USD)

Dishonored The Complete Collection $23.99/£16.49 GBP (down 70% from $79.99 USD)

Fallout New Vegas $6.59 USD/£5.29 GBP (down 67% from $19.99 USD)

The Elder Scrolls Skyrim Anniversary Edition $19.99 USD/£17.19 GBP (down 60% from $49.99 USD)

Doom 3 $3.99 USD/£3.19 GBP (down 60% from $9.99 USD)

Now, you’ll notice that the listing only mentions “Doom 3.” That’s because, courtesy of a new update, Doom 3 BFG Edition and the original, 2004 version of id’s shooter are now bundled together in a single pack. Yes. If you want the truer, harder, and – in our opinion – more atmospheric Doom 3 experience, which turns up the enemy count and keeps the weapons nice and loud, then the original, unchanged Doom 3 now comes alongside the BFG Edition, all in one, single purchase.

When you go to GOG, you’ll now find one listing simply titled “Doom 3.” This contains both editions of the game, and you can pick which one you want to play when you start up. Even better, the original version of Doom 3 comes with multiplayer mode, so you can log on and play deathmatch like you’re back in 2004. Get a load of the full Bethesda GOG sale here.

