This Doom II mod lets you rip and tear demons with your bare hands

When it comes to demons, we all love a bit of ripping and tearing – usually in the form of some good old Doom levels. But with the classic FPS game’s fixation on ranged weapons, sometimes we can’t help but wonder, “what if we could do this manually?” Fortunately, now there’s an incredible Doom II mod that lets us do exactly that: beat up demons using Marquess of Queensberry rules.

Spotted by PC Gamer, Doom Fighters is a Doom II mod that shifts the perspective to third person and makes it into a straight-up brawler. You don’t get a shotgun. You don’t get a pulse rifle. You definitely don’t get a BFG-9000. It’s you, the Doomguy, and your two fists against every pinky demon and revenant that Hell can send within punching distance.

Modder edypagaza has added a 3D Doomguy model, which is important since you’ll now be looking at yourself from the new third-person perspective all the time. You get light and heavy attacks, and can pull off cool moves like flips and roundhouse kicks – the trailer below even shows the Doomguy doing pro wrestling moves, grabbing zombiemen by the armpits, spinning them around, and then hurling them into next week.

Here’s the trailer:

The utter cheek of walking up to a Baron of Hell and just punching the snot out of it appeals to something very primal in us here at PCGamesN.

If bare-knuckle boxing with demons gets a bit old (we can’t imagine that ever happening, realistically), you can always grab the legendary Crucible blade from Doom Eternal, which provides a whole new set of methods for laying the smack down on Hell’s legions – as the video above illustrates, you can throw it in a pinch. Explosive barrels can also be picked up and tossed at enemies if you need to thin the crowd out a bit.

The demo for Doom Fighters can be found on ModDB, and it works with Zandronum 3.0, GZDoom, and LZDoom. Now get in there and give ’em hell.