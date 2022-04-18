Break stuff (but not DMCA guidelines) in Fred Durst Doom mod

Ever had one of those days where you want to justify rippin’ someone’s head off? One mod for original 1993 Doom has you covered. The aptly named Fred Durst Doom mod for the FPS game splatters its levels with images of the Limp Bizkit frontman’s face, complete with some choice middle fingers, band logos, and other related images. Durst’s iconic backwards red cap is also present, having been added to the Doom marine’s animated portrait at the bottom of the screen.

The mod, which features 12 maps with thematically appropriate names ranging from the opening level ‘One of those days’ to ‘Did it for tha nookie’ at the end, plays out to the soothing sounds of Limp Bizkit’s 2000 hit single Break Stuff. Mod creator 40oz, who posted the mod on the Doomer Boards forum, notes that although they tweaked the sound profile of the song in an attempt to circumnavigate auto-detection, there’s no guarantee that this will evade the long arm of Twitch and YouTube’s copyright infringement bots.

If you plan to stream or upload any videos of this mod in action, then, be warned that you do so at your own risk. Alternatively, you could flip rights infringement on its head and play another Doom mod which lets you photograph NFTs for money, or keep things simple but stylish with a ray tracing mod for the 1993 classic.

You can get a taste of the Fred Durst mod in action below:

Today I have been blessed. pic.twitter.com/Itl4itO0QX — ICARUS (@ICARUSLIV3S) April 15, 2022

As for the demon hordes themselves, all I have to say is that I hope you know I pack a chainsaw… so come and get it.

Image credit: ICARUSLIV3S / Twitter