This Doom mod lets you photo NFTs for money

It’s probably safe to say that most people who aren’t Ubisoft are not fond of NFTs. The good news is that modders have the perfect way of dealing with any NFT frustrations – by shooting them in Doom and earning as much money as possible doing so.

NFTs are all the rage these days, and it’s mostly rage directed against them. The Game Awards outright banned them along with discussion about them, and Valve has put the hammer down about having them on Steam along with any “applications built on blockchain technology”. In the shooter space, any plans for STALKER 2 to have NFTs have been cancelled – but Ubisoft is still barrelling ahead with them into Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Players need an outlet to express their rage, and as usual, Doom is the perfect place. The first version of the Doom NFT mod by Ultra Boi is out now on ModDB and it replaces all the enemies in the game with various different types of bored NFT monkey art.

Armed only with a camera, players have to take pictures of the NFT monkeys to get as much money as possible, but be careful, because these monkeys don’t like to be screenshotted. You can check out the satire (?) below, along with the meme that partly inspired it.

As it turns out, Doom is a pretty good place for satire. This mod brings in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition’s awful rain, for example. It’s probably because Doom is playable literally anywhere, including Twitter, a pregnancy test, and even in a news post while you read about it.