You can now officially play Doom on a lawnmower

Robotic lawnmower maker Husqvarna has just announced that a new software update will enable you to play id’s classic demon shooter Doom directly on its mowers, using the machine’s own controls to navigate the game. Yep, we really did just say that. We’re not talking about an eccentric bedroom project here – Doom is going to officially run on these lawnmowers.

First released in 1993, Doom wowed PC gamers with its smooth 3D graphics and brutal demon-slaying gameplay. At the time it required a 386 to run (badly), but if you had a 66MHz 486 DX-2 you could really get it flying. Now, however, the basic computers used in everyday devices can run it, meaning you can play Doom on RGB fans, pregnancy tests, digital cameras, thermostats, and so on. You name it, someone will probably get Doom running on it.

What’s interesting about this project, though, is that it’s an official feature touted by the lawnmower maker. Husqvarna makes robotic mowers, and first gave gamers a taste of Doom at DreamHack Winter 2023, where it held a Doom lawn party, with qualifying sessions based on the game’s single-player time trial mode. The finals then used the infamous Doom Deathmatch mode on the main stage. Husqvarna proudly described the event as “probably the first multiplayer competition of the game on a non-gaming device.”

Doom will be available to download for Husqvarna Automower NERA machines from April 9, 2024 to August 26, 2024, at which point a software update will remove the game. Once it’s downloaded, you’ll be able to play the game on the mower’s own screen, using the onboard controls. Husqvarna says you press the Start button to move forward, hit the control knob to fire, and turn the control knob left and right to steer your character.

If you’re lucky enough to own a fancy robotic lawnmower, and fancy having a go at some 90s gaming action on it, you’ll need to sign up to register for the software update. You can do this right now, even though the download itself won’t be available until April.

If you’re a fan of all things Doomy, check out the latest Brutal Doom mod update, which adds loads of new features to the game, and make sure you also read our guide to the best old games, which outlines loads of classics from the PC’s rich gaming history. Now excuse me while I put on my favorite Lawnmower Deth record.