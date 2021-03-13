What is Dota? Let Netflix explain

The lore of Dota 2 can be a little daunting, and ahead of Netflix’s Dota: Dragon’s Blood, the streaming service has put together an explainer. The video offers comprehensive bridge notes on the MOBA game‘s storied history, as told by some familiar voices.

In the video, Jake ‘SirActionSlacks’ Kanner, Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden, and Owen ‘ODPixel’ Davies explain the timeline of events that makes up the Dota universe. From the primordial mind that preceded the universe, to the mad moon, to parallel universes, and physical forms of the elements, and so on and so forth. There’s quite a lot to get through, and each creator does their level best to keep it coherent.

Among the graphics used is footage from Dragon’s Blood, an adult animation set in the middle of the broiling conflict that fuels the multiplayer games. “After encounters with a dragon and a princess on her own mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined,” reads the official synopsis. It would certainly be worth keeping some of the mythology in mind to understand the stakes, and the revelations delivered in the show.

Here’s the video:

Dota: Dragon’s Blood drops on Netflix on March 25. If you’re so inclined to investigate further, our guide to the best Dota 2 heroes won’t lead you astray.