The first snapshots of Dota 2’s Overwatch system are here

Late last year, Valve announced that Dota 2 is getting an “Overwatch-style system” similar to CS:GO’s. Now, the first snapshots of that system are starting to roll out, with a bunch of images of its various aspects being shared online by the multiplayer game’s community.

“Dota 2 now has Overwatch,” fan Upsign notes on the MOBA game’s reddit with a screenshot of a ‘Review Overwatch Case’ feature (included below) which explains the purpose of the new system. “Overwatch allows the Dota 2 community to regulate itself by providing a method for qualified and experienced members of the community to review reports of griefing or cheating, determine whether reports are valid, and submit guilty convictions if appropriate,” the card reads. It gives the reviewer the option to check out a replay of the play in question and review the case.

Additionally, Matthew Bailey, director of operations at esports organisation Team Secret, has posted a bunch of screens showing the system’s various aspects. For example – as you can see down below – there’s an explainer setting the threshold for resolution.

This guides the reviewer on how to go about selecting ‘guilty’, ‘not guilty’, and ‘insufficient evidence’ outcomes on topics such as “cheating, hacking, and scripting” and “griefing or abusive behaviour”, with an additional option to close a case without submitting judgement if a reviewer doesn’t “feel that [they] were able to dedicate the appropriate attention level required to reach a verdict”.

It looks like the final elements of the system are still being worked out and tinkered with, with different versions of the screens appearing in Bailey’s images.

More updates to the upcoming Overwatch feature for Dota 2, now with pretty CSS. 👮🚨 Everything is still work in progress etc. pic.twitter.com/537MZK7PLN — Matthew Bailey (@Cyborgmatt) January 26, 2021

In the replies to the Reddit post showing the ‘Review Overwatch Case’ screen, Dota 2 dev OtherJeff_Valve says: “We had a bug that was causing this to appear in some cases. A new client was just released that fixes the bug”, so it sounds like it’s not quite ready to be rolled out to live just yet.

There’s no word on exactly when the Overwatch system will come to Dota 2, but back in October when it was announced, Valve said it was “hoping to get this in the game as soon as possible”. Given we’re now seeing previews of it pop up, it can’t be too long before it’s launched in-game.

In the meantime, check out our rundown of the best Dota 2 heroes to try out if you’re looking for some pointers.