Dota 2 update resolves Watcher color confusion

A new Dota 2 update is here with a bunch of fixes for some of the most annoying issues troubling players. Valve’s MOBA game recently got completely shaken up by the arrival of Dota 2 New Frontiers, but some of the new additions and tweaks have caused other complications to spring up. Thankfully, these Dota 2 patch notes address some of the biggest, including the rather confusing team colors for the new Watchers.

If you’ve not had a chance to check out New Frontiers yet, Dota 2 Watchers are basically neutral wards that you can capture for your team, granting vision for a limited time or until they’re turned off by the enemy team. You can also turn them all to your side simultaneously by defeating Roshan, adding yet another bonus to Dota 2’s biggest, baddest world boss.

However, for some reason, they were colored based on the team controlling them – meaning they’d be teal when held by the Radiant side, and red when held by the Dire side. While this makes sense, it doesn’t actually match up to the way the minimap colors work, and I found myself double-taking on numerous occasions thinking one was assigned to the enemy team when it was in fact ours.

Thankfully, that’s now been changed and their color will now be determined by whether they’re on your team or the enemy team. There’s also plenty more handy updates in the patch notes, which you can read below. Auto-selected summons will no longer cause your shop UI to close, and items such as Wisdom Runes and Tormentor will ignore players who have abandoned when deciding who to grant their bonuses to.

Dota 2 patch notes – May 30, 2023

Here are the full Dota 2 patch notes for the May 30 update:

Watchers are now colored based on whether they are controlled by your team (matching minimap coloration), rather than whether they are controlled by Radiant and Dire.

Auto-selected summoned units no longer close the shop UI.

Wisdom Runes no longer consider players who abandoned when finding a second player to grant XP.

Tormentor no longer considers players who abandoned when finding a player to grant shard.

Tormentor no longer considers heroes who have no shard upgrades/abilities when finding a player to grant shard.

Fixed a bug that caused Tormentors to not play their idle or flinch animations.

Fixed a bug where a hero would have to have a second Dust available in order for the damage or movement speed penalty to apply to enemies encountering the Dust.

Fixed Alchemist’s Unstable Concoction Throw not triggering Phylactery.

Fixed an inconsistency where Dark Willow’s Shadow Realm would not behave as if the unit were invisible for a number of abilities.

Fixed a crash when Earth Spirit creates many Stone Remnants and then casts Magnetize affecting at least one enemy unit.

Fixed Earthshaker leap being interrupted if he is debuff immune and gets a stunned applied on him (that does not pierce debuff immunity).

Fixed Gyrocopter’s Flak Cannon modifier not updating its attacks remaining when refreshed.

Fixed Hoodwink’s Acorn Shot, Medusa’s Mystic Snake, Tinker’s Laser, and Zeus’ Arc Lightning not properly applying when casting hero has a Phylactery and a low-health unit is targeted.

Fixed Legion Commander’s Overwhelming Odds radius indicator showing the incorrect radius.

Fixed Ogre Magi lvl25 talent 17% Chance for Fireblast on Attack no longer applying if the player buys and then sells/unequips Aghanim’s Scepter.

Fixed a bug with Outworld Destroyer’s Astral Imprisonment where, when a stack of Astral Imprisonment debuff was removed, mana as well as max mana might be restored.

Fixed Shadow Fiend’s Necromastery tooltip incorrectly stating losing 40% of souls on death, when the real value is 30%.

Fixed Spirit Breaker Charge of Darkness occasionally continuing past death, leading to the ability being on indefinite cooldown and no longer usable.

Fixed Eimer Hillburrow courier not being selectable.

Fixed various tooltip issues.

Fixed various relics.

If you’re just jumping in, check out the best Dota 2 heroes for beginners and beyond. Alternatively, you might want to mix things up with the best Dota 2 custom games, or look ahead to the year’s biggest tournament, because The International 2023 is headed to Seattle.