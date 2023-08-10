One of my favorite things about Baldur’s Gate 3 is how much it harkens back to Dragon Age: Origins, one of the best PC games ever made. Whether you’re infatuated with Astarion, or have fallen in love with Baldur’s Gate 3‘s fantasy aesthetic, Dragon Age is a must play ahead of Dreadwolf – and it’s available for cheap in this new Steam sale.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 ushers in a new era of magic and fantasy, it’s worth casting your mind back to Bioware’s Dragon Age, an equally expansive RPG adventure defined by political intrigue, complex relationships, and some really, really cool dragons.

The third game in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition, is part of the ongoing EA Game All Day sale on Steam, available for a meagre $9.99 / £8.74, and trust me when I say it’s worth getting. Ahead of BG3 I donned my Inquisitor shoes to get back in the mood, and I’m genuinely impressed by just how well the game holds up after all these years.

But that’s not the only deal you’ll want to get your hands on. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (Dragon Age, but in space) has also had its price slashed, coming in at $15.99 / £12.49, and Andromeda’s Deluxe Edition is down to $11.99 / £10.45.

If you’re looking for something entirely different, a whole host of Sims 4 DLC packs have had their prices cut, and Command and Conquer: Remastered Collection is down 65%, coming in at $6.99 / £6.29. Another old favorite of mine, Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst is also on sale for $4.99 / £4.49 – once upon a time, I wanted to be Faith; actually, maybe I still do.

Those, of course, are but a few of the main highlights from the EA Game All Day Steam sale, with a full list available on Steam. Note that the sale ends on August 10 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST. I did say you’ll need to be fast, so I hope you channel that dexterity.

If you’ve played through Dragon Age and loved it as much as I have, though, I recommend you check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 review and consider picking it up. To help you out, we have a list of all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, as well as all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 races, too.