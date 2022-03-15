Dragon Age 4 won’t be at EA Play, but neither will EA

EA Play 2022 will not be happening, which means that everything from Dragon Age 4 to Skate 4 will have to save their announcements for a different venue. EA’s annual live show typically took place just ahead of E3 each summer, but today the publisher has confirmed that there will be no such event this year.

“We love EA Play Live as it’s our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you,” an EA representative tells IGN. “However, this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!”

Several EA studios have already made plans for announcements outside of EA Play known. The Dragon Age team intends to announce more “in the form of blogs and social content” this year. The Dead Space devs are running a series of dev-focused live streams. And insiders are hinting at a reveal for the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel in May.

Someday we’ll learn the actual Dragon Age 4 release date. For now, insider reports suggest it’ll launch late in 2023.