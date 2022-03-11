Dead Space remake release plans confirmed

It’s official: the Dead Space remake will launch early next year. Insiders reported this week that EA was aiming for an early 2023 launch, and today the developers confirmed exactly that. The news comes alongside a new audio-focused developer stream, which provided a tantalising bit of fresh early gameplay footage.

EA Motive has not yet announced any more specific Dead Space release date than ‘early 2023’. Industry insider Jeff Grubb reported on a recent podcast that internal plans for the game originally set it for launch in 2022, but those plans recently shifted to the now-official early 2023 launch window.

The devs provided three main updates in today’s livestream. The first is a look at the refined A.L.I.V.E. system, which controls things like the dialogue and type of breathing you hear from protagonist Isaac. The second deals with audio occlusion, where the devs have attempted to build realistic sound positioning for the game. The third is all about the weapon sound effects.

There’s also an ‘atmospheric walkthrough’ showcasing a few minutes of direct gameplay,

Another developer livestream, this time focused on art design, is set to broadcast this May. For more upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.