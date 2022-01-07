Multiple insiders report Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 reveal for May

It looks like we’re going to be seeing the sequel to Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order sooner rather than later, as multiple reliable insiders are reporting that the game is set to be revealed ahead of E3 time this year. The game is reportedly targeted for release this year, though it may be delayed to early 2023. It’s also unlikely to actually be called Fallen Order 2.

The Fallen Order sequel “should get announced before E3,” reporter Jeff Grubb says in his GrubbSnax podcast (paywalled). “I’ve said a bunch of times, like, ‘it’ll happen early this year’. Let’s define that: it’s gonna mean before E3, probably also in the May timeframe. May the 4th might work, but basically expect to hear about that game in a significant way before E3.”

May the 4th is a running gag among Star Wars fans that Lucasfilm and Disney have now turned into a big marketing day for the franchise. Star Wars Celebration, the annual fan convention, is scheduled to take place May 26 through 29, and is another likely venue for the announcement, Grubb speculates.

Star Wars blog Bespin Bulletin (which previously reported on the KOTOR remake months ahead of its announcement) says “one source I spoke to told me that though the team is still taking it day-by-day, and navigating the complications that comes with working on a video game in these COVID times, but the goal is to officially unveil footage at Star Wars Celebration 2022. Multiple sources previously told me last year that Respawn intended to debut footage from the sequel to Fallen Order at Celebration next year, and it appears to be the plan still at this time.”

Both Grubb and Bespin Bulletin say that EA and Respawn are hopeful that the Fallen Order sequel will be ready to launch in late 2022, but it may slip to early 2023. As Grubb says, “there’s still a chance it could come out later this year, but my understanding is that is an increasingly shrinking chance.”

Bespin Bulletin adds “I believe [the new game] won’t sport the name Fallen Order – it will be Star Wars Jedi: followed by a new subtitle,” and says the game “will feature returning characters from its predecessor, some with larger roles, along with exciting existing Star Wars characters that weren’t featured in the first instalment.”

Development on a Fallen Order sequel has more or less been an open secret since the launch of the first game. Respawn was even posting job listings hinting at another third-person action/adventure Star Wars game last year. For more of the best Star Wars games, you can follow that link.