I’m very excited for Dragon’s Dogma 2, so the ability to get hands-on with any part of it has me snatching Capcom’s hand off in eager fashion. The story-driven RPG promises to contend with the likes of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth as one of the biggest and best adventures of the year. Now, thanks to a special character creator tool available as a free Steam demo, you can build your main character and the pawns that will join them on their journey.

With Capcom giving us another extended tease of Dragon’s Dogma 2, including a look at the Trickster vocation available to your playable Arisen, it’s only reaffirming my belief that this will be one of the most essential RPG games of the year. Fans of the original have been waiting a long, long time for this sequel, but with the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date finally within touching distance that patience is set to pay off soon – and you can get your first taste of adventure now.

The ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator and storage’ tool is available right now as a free Steam download from the store page, allowing you to create up to five Arisen (your primary protagonist) and five Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawns (the loyal companions who join you on your adventure). You can also choose their name, voice, animation style, and starting class from the four basic Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocations.

Personally, creating my character – especially for such an immersive, story-led adventure – is something I always agonize over. I want to toy around with every option at my disposal and figure out exactly what clicks for me. This, then, is an absolute godsend – I can create my perfect Arisen down to the finest detail, checking how they look in different environments and lighting conditions, then save them and try making something completely different to see if that appeals to me more.

There’s a lot of customization at your disposal, too. Much like the first game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 looks to offer a rather robust range of body types, shapes, and sizes, and you can flip between humans and the cat-like Beastren. There’s a pleasing amount of control over the nuances of eye and hair color, too, which is something I always appreciate when creating the character I’m going to be playing as for many hours to come.

If you’re eager to do the same, you can get the free Steam demo from the Dragon’s Dogma 2 store page right now. Note that you can also save a character in progress if you have to stop part way through creation, although you’ll have to finish off designing one character or abandon them before you can start another from scratch.

While we await the full game’s arrival, you’ll also want to make sure you’re meeting the Dragon’s Dogma 2 system requirements and learn about all Dragon’s Dogma 2 enemies we’ve met so far.

