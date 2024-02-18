A Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo might be on the way, based on a new Steam update for the upcoming Capcom RPG. Poised to be one of 2024’s most interesting releases, the long-awaited sequel to the cult hit from the Monster Hunter and Resident Evil developer has the potential to catch a big audience in a world smitten by the fantasy adventures of The Witcher 3 and Baldur’s Gate 3. Now, a backend change to Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Steam suggests we might get the chance to play it ahead of launch.

The idea of a Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo appearing soon is fairly reasonable. Capcom loves to give people an early slice of all its biggest and best games ahead of launch, and with an early marketing push for the return of a series considered by some as one of the best RPG games of all time it seems likely that it’d look to do the same before the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date lands in March.

As spotted by eagle-eyed users over on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Reddit page, a backend update on Steam visible through tracking site SteamDB involves two apps. The first is Dragon’s Dogma 2, and the second is an as-yet unknown app. Closer investigation of this second addition shows that it contains a package listed as ‘free on demand’ – the typical designation given to most Steam demos, meaning it’s provided to any user for free if they ask for it (by choosing to install the demo).

The first Dragon’s Dogma also got a demo back before its launch in 2012, and as mentioned before offering either a demo or public beta ahead of release is pretty standard practice for all the big Capcom launches. It’s not really a stretch to suggest we’ll probably be getting one for Dragon’s Dogma 2, then, but this change makes it seem like it might be rather soon.

With the first game continuing to build on its following through word of mouth over the past decade, the sequel we thought might never happen is poised to capitalize on that interest, and everything we’ve seen of it so far makes me desperate to try it out for myself as someone who did somewhat miss the boat on the original. A demo, then, would be the perfect opportunity to show people what it’s all about.

