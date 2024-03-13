You can get Dragon’s Dogma 2 at an 18% discount on Steam ahead of launch, with both the Standard and Deluxe Editions up for grabs with the discount. The discount we’ve found only runs up to launch though, so you’ll have to commit ahead of time if you want to get in on the deal.

With Dragon’s Dogma 2 closer than over and a character creator demo giving us all the slightest taste of what’s to come, anticipation for the RPG game sequel is at a fever pitch. So up until the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date you can snag a Steam key for the game from Fanatical for a staggering 18% off, meaning you’ll get the Standard Edition for $57.39 / £44.26 and the Deluxe Edition for $65.59 / £54.10.

A Standard Edition pre-order comes with the Superior Weapons Quartet and Ring of Assurance, while the Deluxe Edition adds a litany of extras for you if you want to pay a bit more.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition extras

Base game

Explorer’s camping kit

1500 Rift Crystals

Music and Sound Collection

Wakestone

Art of Metamorphosis

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons

Ambivalent Rift Incense

Heartfelt Pendant

Makeshift Gaol Key

You’ve got until Friday March 22 to get in on the deal, by the way.

Before you jump in you’ll want to brush up on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 system requirements and how they stack up against your own rig, alongside all the Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocations and what they’ll each mean for you playstyle.

