In the seven years since RE Engine first arrived on the scene, Capcom has strangely avoided implementing support for Nvidia DLSS in any of its games. Thankfully, this is all set to change with the arrival of Dragon’s Dogma 2 later this year.

Many, ourselves included, thought it was a given that Capcom would forgo the best graphics card tech available to Nvidia GeForce RTX users in its PC port of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Naturally, we’re happy this isn’t the case, but hope the developer doesn’t forget about Radeon users either.

Announced during Nvidia’s press conference at CES 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will feature DLSS 3 technologies, namely Super Resolution and Frame Generation. Both features will help improve the game’s performance and should prove especially useful if you’re planning on enabling its ray traced lighting and reflections. That said, you will need to meet the Dragon’s Dogma 2 system requirements first.

Nvidia expectedly hasn’t mentioned whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 will include technologies from competitors, specifically AMD FSR and Intel XeSS, but Capcom is yet to confirm support for either too. However, we’re confident that we’ll see support for at least one alternative either at launch or shortly after, based on other games sponsored by team green.

With the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date just a few months away now, we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out. In the meantime, check out our Dragon’s Dogma 2 preview to find out how the game itself is shaping up.

For more on CES 2024, check out our breakdown of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Super graphics cards and be sure to come back as we share more hands-on experiences from the show floor.