When is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming out? PC release times

When is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming out? Well, we finally have an answer down to the hour, no matter where you call home across the globe. Capcom has given us the lowdown on when you can start playing the game on PC via Steam, so you’ll want to make sure your Arisen and Pawn have been fully crafted in the character creator ahead of time.

Over a decade after the original, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally almost upon us. The sequel to one of the best RPG games ever made has been a long time coming, with Capcom waiting for development technology to get to a place where it can finally make the dreams of the original a reality. So, when will we finally be able to play it?

To get the first question out of the way though, yes, you will be able to preload Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PC starting on Wednesday, March 20.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release times

On PC, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release time is set for 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT on Thursday, March 21, and midnight GMT / 1am CET / 11am AEDT on Friday, March 22.

These are all of the launch times for each region and corresponding city, if you’re not in any of the above:

Lost Angeles – 5pm March 21

Mexico City – 6pm March 21

Toronto/New York – 8pm March 21

São Paulo – 9pm March 21

London – midnight March 22

Paris – 1am March 22

Helsinki – 2am March 22

Riyadh – 3am March 22

Seoul – 9am March 22

Tokyo – 9am March 22

Auckland – 1pm March 22

There’s a free Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator demo available now ahead of launch to get you ready, and you can pre-order the game with a tidy 18% discount already as well.

